U.20 World Cup: 2-1 in England, Italy in the quarter-finals – Football
U.20 World Cup: 2-1 in England, Italy in the quarter-finals – Football

(ANSA) – LA PLATA, MAY 31 – Coach Carmine Nunziata’s Italy qualified for the quarter-finals of the Under 20 World Cup by beating England 2-1 in the round of 16 match played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata .

Azzurri ahead with Baldanzi in the 8th minute, equalizer for the English with Devine in the 24th minute. The decisive goal in the 42nd minute with a penalty converted by Casadei, once again the leader of this Italy.

The Azzurri will be back on the pitch on Saturday at 6 pm local time (11 pm in Italy) to face Colombia in the quarterfinals, who beat Slovakia 5-1. (HANDLE).

