U-20 World Cup in Argentina – Uruguay first U20 World Champion – Sport

U-20 World Cup in Argentina – Uruguay first U20 World Champion

The South Americans beat Italy 1-0 in the final of the U20 World Cup. Luciano Rodriguez scored the golden goal just before the end.

Uruguay’s U20 national team secured their first title at the World Cup in Argentina. Luciano Rodriguez scored the decisive goal for the South Americans in the 1-0 final victory over Italy in the 86th minute. The Liverpool Montevideo striker benefited from the insufficient clearance of the Italian defense after a corner kick. He headed in at close range to make it 1-0.

Rodriguez only returned to the lineup of the new world champion for the final. After an assault in the round of 16 against Gambia, the 19-year-old had to sit out two games.

The victory of the South Americans, who kept a clean sheet for the 6th time in the 7th World Cup game, was more than deserved. With temperatures below 10 degrees and on a bumpy pitch, the “Celeste” had the game under control for practically the entire game and allowed little or nothing at the back.


srf.ch/sport, Web-Only-Livestream, 11.06.2023, 22:55 Uhr;

