U-20 World Cup in Argentina – Uruguay first U20 World Champion – Sport

Uruguay’s U20 national team secured their first title at the World Cup in Argentina. Luciano Rodriguez scored the decisive goal for the South Americans in the 1-0 final victory over Italy in the 86th minute. The Liverpool Montevideo striker benefited from the insufficient clearance of the Italian defense after a corner kick. He headed in at close range to make it 1-0.

Rodriguez only returned to the lineup of the new world champion for the final. After an assault in the round of 16 against Gambia, the 19-year-old had to sit out two games.

The victory of the South Americans, who kept a clean sheet for the 6th time in the 7th World Cup game, was more than deserved. With temperatures below 10 degrees and on a bumpy pitch, the “Celeste” had the game under control for practically the entire game and allowed little or nothing at the back.



