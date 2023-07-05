U.21 Euros: England and Spain reach the final – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 05 – England and Spain will face each other in the final of the Under 21 European football championship scheduled for Saturday July 8 in Batumi in Georgia.



In today’s semi-finals the English beat Israel 3-0, while Spain beat Ukraine 5-1. The group stage took place from 21 to 28 June. (HANDLE).



