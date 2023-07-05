U.21 Euros: England and Spain reach the final – Football

14
(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 05 – England and Spain will face each other in the final of the Under 21 European football championship scheduled for Saturday July 8 in Batumi in Georgia.
(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 05 – England and Spain will face each other in the final of the Under 21 European football championship scheduled for Saturday July 8 in Batumi in Georgia.
In today’s semi-finals the English beat Israel 3-0, while Spain beat Ukraine 5-1. The group stage took place from 21 to 28 June. (HANDLE).
news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA
]]>
Get the embed code
]]>
See also Tour de France 2021, stage 18: cannibal Pogacar. General classification and order of arrival - Sport