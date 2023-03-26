(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 26 – Finishing training sessions in Reggio Calabria for the Italy U21 team who will face Ukraine in a friendly tomorrow, in a preparation match for the European Championships scheduled in Georgia and Romania in June. A useful game to test the blue eleven but which – as coach Paolo Nicolato explains – takes on a meaning that goes beyond the sporting event: “It can’t be a game like any other.
Playing with them is a moment of growth for all of us. I believe in sport and in the values it is able to convey, such as inclusion,” said the Azzurrini coach.
Italy is back from the away victory against Serbia and will now face a more demanding opponent who, unlike the Serbs, is preparing like the Azzurri for the continental competition in June. “It will be a very demanding match – adds Nicolato – We have many players we are counting on who are not there at the moment, but players who may have the ambition to enter the 23-man squad are emerging”. (HANDLE).
