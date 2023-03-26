news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 26 – Finishing training sessions in Reggio Calabria for the Italy U21 team who will face Ukraine in a friendly tomorrow, in a preparation match for the European Championships scheduled in Georgia and Romania in June. A useful game to test the blue eleven but which – as coach Paolo Nicolato explains – takes on a meaning that goes beyond the sporting event: “It can’t be a game like any other.



Playing with them is a moment of growth for all of us. I believe in sport and in the values ​​it is able to convey, such as inclusion,” said the Azzurrini coach.



Italy is back from the away victory against Serbia and will now face a more demanding opponent who, unlike the Serbs, is preparing like the Azzurri for the continental competition in June. “It will be a very demanding match – adds Nicolato – We have many players we are counting on who are not there at the moment, but players who may have the ambition to enter the 23-man squad are emerging”. (HANDLE).

