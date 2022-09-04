Home Sports U.S. men’s basketball team was upset and lost to Mexico’s defending Copa America champions in their first game_Game_Mexico_Brazil
Sports

U.S. men’s basketball team was upset and lost to Mexico’s defending Copa America champions in their first game_Game_Mexico_Brazil

by admin
U.S. men’s basketball team was upset and lost to Mexico’s defending Copa America champions in their first game_Game_Mexico_Brazil

Original title: The United States men’s basketball team was upset and lost to the defending champion of the America’s Cup in Mexico in the first game

Xinhua| Team USA.

Team USA and Team Mexico are in the game.The picture comes from the official website of FIBA

In this game, Mexico’s Paul Stoll handed over 15 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds. His pick-and-roll tactics with inside players worked frequently, center Daniel Amigo also scored 13 points, and forward Fabian Hemes had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Mexico celebrates after the game.The picture comes from the official website of FIBA

In the other three games held on the same day, Colombia in Group A defeated Uruguay 70:64, the host Brazil defeated Canada 72:63, and Venezuela in Group C defeated Panama 72:58.

Twelve teams, including the United States, Argentina and Brazil, will compete for this continental championship. The 12 teams are divided into 3 groups, and the final will be held on the 11th.

The Men’s Basketball America’s Cup is the former America’s Basketball Championship, and the US team won the championship last year.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  US stocks resumed overnight | S&P 500 and Nasdaq both set record highs, and the US job market continued to improve

You may also like

Berrettini suffers but goes to the eighths Victory...

Want me out of class?Allegri: Juventus are unbeaten...

Verona – Sampdoria: live Serie A Football 04/09/2022

Shot of the Now Academy comes the long...

The event is about to kick off and...

Salzburg-Milan, 2 out of 2 wins for the...

He Shibei breaks Hong Kong record in women’s...

On September 11 begins the championship of the...

U.S. media analyzes that the league may still...

MotoGP of San Marino: Bagnaia wins, according to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy