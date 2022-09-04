Original title: The United States men’s basketball team was upset and lost to the defending champion of the America’s Cup in Mexico in the first game

Team USA and Team Mexico are in the game.The picture comes from the official website of FIBA

In this game, Mexico’s Paul Stoll handed over 15 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds. His pick-and-roll tactics with inside players worked frequently, center Daniel Amigo also scored 13 points, and forward Fabian Hemes had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Mexico celebrates after the game.The picture comes from the official website of FIBA

In the other three games held on the same day, Colombia in Group A defeated Uruguay 70:64, the host Brazil defeated Canada 72:63, and Venezuela in Group C defeated Panama 72:58.

Twelve teams, including the United States, Argentina and Brazil, will compete for this continental championship. The 12 teams are divided into 3 groups, and the final will be held on the 11th.

