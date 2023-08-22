U.S. Rookie Richardson Shatters Record to Win Women’s 100m at World Athletics Championships

Budapest, Hungary – The World Athletics Championships in Budapest saw history being made as American sensation Richardson won the women’s 100m championship on the 21st, breaking the tournament record. In another impressive performance, Chinese star Zhu Yaming secured fourth place in the men’s triple jump despite battling poor physical condition.

Richardson, a rookie at the World Athletics Championships, fought her way into the semi-finals after finishing third in her group. In the finals, she started from the outer ninth lane while Jamaica’s defending champion Fraser Price and her compatriot Jackson took the fourth and fifth lanes. Throughout the race, it was Jackson who initially took the lead, with Fraser-Price closely behind. However, Richardson, positioned in the far outside lane, surged from behind and crossed the finish line with a stunning time of 10.65 seconds. Not only did she claim the championship title, but she also shattered Fraser Price’s previous record of 10.67 seconds set in the last World Championships.

Upon her victory, a confident and exuberant Richardson exclaimed, “Here I am. I am a champion. I told you. I’m not just back, I’m better.”

Jackson secured the runner-up position with a time of 10.72 seconds, narrowly followed by Fraser-Price who took the bronze medal with a time of 10.77 seconds.

Another tournament record was set that night by Sweden’s Stahl in the men’s discus final. Stahl defeated defending champion Petr Cech from Slovenia with a last-minute shot that reached a score of 71.46 meters. This triumph marked his second World Championship win since 2019, with Petr Cech settling for second place at 70m02. Alekna of Lithuania secured the third position.

Moving on to the men’s triple jump, Burkina Faso’s Zango, who had previously won the bronze and silver medals in the last two World Championships, clinched the championship with an impressive score of 17.64 meters. This remarkable achievement also marked Burkina Faso’s first-ever track and field gold medal in history. Meanwhile, Cuban players Martinez and Napoles secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

However, it was not a podium finish for Chinese athlete Zhu Yaming, who took fourth place with a score of 17.15 meters in the men’s triple jump. Zhu attributed his performance to his recent battle with a Covid-19 infection earlier this month, which affected his overall physical condition. Despite missing a medal, Zhu expressed his acceptance of the fourth-place result, considering his current state.

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles competition, American star Holloway continued his dominance, crossing the line first in 12.96 seconds, securing his third consecutive world championship. Jamaica’s Olympic champion Pachement claimed the silver medal, with another American player, Roberts, settling for third place.

In other events, the Chinese team faced disappointment as three players, Li Ling, Niu Chunge, and Xu Huiqin, failed to advance to the final in the women’s pole vault qualifying competition. Additionally, Xie Zhiyu of the Chinese team was unable to progress further in the men’s 400m hurdles semi-finals. Notably, 19-year-old Jamaican teenager Clark broke the world youth record in the men’s 400-meter hurdles semi-final.

As the World Championships enters its fourth day of competition, four gold medals are up for grabs, including China‘s defending champion Feng Bin, who will compete in the women’s discus final.

The World Athletics Championships continue to captivate fans and showcase the remarkable talent and determination of athletes from around the globe.

