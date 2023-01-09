Home Sports U.S. team wins inaugural Fed Cup tennis tournament
Sports

U.S. team wins inaugural Fed Cup tennis tournament

by admin
U.S. team wins inaugural Fed Cup tennis tournament
U.S. team wins inaugural Fed Cup tennis tournament
2023-01-09 11:37:03.0 Source: Xinhuanet
Author: Hao Yalin Wang Qi

The final of the first United Cup tennis tournament was held in Sydney on the 8th. The US team defeated the Italian team 4-0 to win the championship.

According to the rules of the tournament, the two sides will have two singles matches for men and women, and then a mixed doubles match depending on the situation. In the first women’s singles competition, the Italian team Trevisan lost to the US team Pegula 4:6, 2:6. In the second men’s singles match, Italian team Musetti withdrew due to injury in the match with American team Tiaf.

With the U.S. leading 2-0, the pressure came to Italy’s top men’s singles player, Berrettini, who played in the third singles match. He played very stalemate with the American team Fritz, with two tie-breaks, and Berrettini lost 6:7 (4), 6:7 (6). As a result, the US team has secured the victory.

In the fourth singles match, American team women’s singles player Keith defeated Italian team Bronzetti 6:3, 6:2, and the total score became 4:0. Mixed doubles matches were not played.

The United Cup is a new team event jointly organized by the Association of Men’s Professional Tennis Players (ATP), Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and Tennis Australia. A total of 18 teams participated in the first competition.

See also  «Historical evening, but the fans are not enough? Top, but there is still room "

You may also like

Gianluca Vialli, the memory of Pep Guardiola

Zheng Qinwen advances to the Adelaide Grand Prix-Sports-中工网

Samp-Napoli, Spalletti: “Victory for a mature team”

The Chinese Football Association Cup produced the semi-finals

Sampdoria, Stankovic: “I believe in salvation if we...

Football Association Cup: Zhejiang team advances to semi-finals_Guangming.com

Panini album as a gift with the Gazzetta...

Zhao Rui and Hu Mingxuan were troubled by...

Clashes between fans of Rome and Naples, clashes...

Champions League-Trump 3 breaks 100 and wins Higgins...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy