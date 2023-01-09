U.S. team wins inaugural Fed Cup tennis tournament 2023-01-09 11:37:03.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Hao Yalin Wang Qi

The final of the first United Cup tennis tournament was held in Sydney on the 8th. The US team defeated the Italian team 4-0 to win the championship.

According to the rules of the tournament, the two sides will have two singles matches for men and women, and then a mixed doubles match depending on the situation. In the first women’s singles competition, the Italian team Trevisan lost to the US team Pegula 4:6, 2:6. In the second men’s singles match, Italian team Musetti withdrew due to injury in the match with American team Tiaf.

With the U.S. leading 2-0, the pressure came to Italy’s top men’s singles player, Berrettini, who played in the third singles match. He played very stalemate with the American team Fritz, with two tie-breaks, and Berrettini lost 6:7 (4), 6:7 (6). As a result, the US team has secured the victory.

In the fourth singles match, American team women’s singles player Keith defeated Italian team Bronzetti 6:3, 6:2, and the total score became 4:0. Mixed doubles matches were not played.

The United Cup is a new team event jointly organized by the Association of Men’s Professional Tennis Players (ATP), Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and Tennis Australia. A total of 18 teams participated in the first competition.