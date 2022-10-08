Original title: U17 Men’s Football Asian Cup Qualifier: China beat Northern Mariana Islands 11:0

The Chinese U17 men’s football team defeated the Northern Mariana Islands 11-0 in the Asian Cup qualifier on the 7th, winning two consecutive victories in the group.

The Northern Mariana Islands team is a relatively weak team in Group G where the Chinese team is located. After the opening, the Chinese team continued to put pressure on the frontcourt, but they were unlucky in front of the goal and failed to hit the goal several times.

In the 13th minute, the Chinese team took advantage of the corner kick and Huang Kaijun took the lead in the melee in front of the goal. In the 26th minute, the goalkeeper of the Northern Mariana Islands team collided with the defender of the team and fell to the ground. Zhang Junjie seized the opportunity to score the net from close range in front of the goal, and the Chinese team led 2:0.

The dominant Chinese team is getting better and better, and Liu Chengyu and Zhang Junjie soon each scored a goal. In the 34th minute, due to a foul by a member of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Chinese team got a penalty kick, and Mei Shuaijun made the penalty. Afterwards, Wang Haobin and Liu Chengyu each scored another goal, and the Chinese team took a 7-0 lead in the first half.

In the second half, the goalkeeper of the Northern Mariana Islands team performed well and defused the Chinese team’s attack many times. In the 60th minute, Wang Yudong, who came on as a substitute, pushed from a small angle in front of the goal and scored the first goal of the Chinese team in the second half. Then, he broke through the opponent’s door three times. Wang Yudong, who scored 7 goals in two games, has also become the player with the most goals in the current Chinese team.

Yang Chen, the head coach of the Chinese team, said after the game that he hoped to give some players who had not played before the opportunity to exercise, and that goal difference was also very important; he felt that the Northern Mariana Islands team was fully prepared, The Chinese team players tried their best to play.

The Chinese team will play the most crucial game of this group with the host Australian team on the 9th. In the group stage on the 5th, Australia defeated the Northern Mariana Islands 23-0.

Yang Chen also said that the game with the Australian team is a real contest, and everyone will be ready. (Hao Yalin and Wang Qi)