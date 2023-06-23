U17 Men’s Football Asian Cup: China lost to Saudi Arabia and eliminated

U17 Men’s Asian Cup: China loses to Saudi Arabia and is eliminated

China‘s U17 National Men’s Football Team lost 0:3 to Saudi Arabia in the final round of the U17 Asian Cup group match on the 22nd. They missed the promotion with one draw and two losses in the three group matches.

The Chinese team had one draw and one loss in the first two games of the group stage, while the Saudi team won two consecutive victories and got the right to qualify in advance. In the 16th minute, the Chinese team cooperated and Kuai Jiwen shot over the crossbar with a shot from outside the penalty area. In the 28th minute, the Saudi player hit the crossbar with an undercut shot from the edge of the penalty area. In the second half of the first half, the Saudi team suppressed and scored with a header from Mowarad in the 45th minute.

At the beginning of the second half, the Chinese team made continuous personnel adjustments and formed some offensives, but failed to score. In the 78th minute, the Saudi team scored a goal in the counterattack to expand the lead, and then Juhaibi scored another goal in stoppage time, and the Saudi team won 3:0.

The head coach of the Chinese team, Yang Chen, said after the game that the team made certain rotations in the defense, but the team’s offense was affected especially in the first half. For this tournament, Yang Chen said that the team can play out what he advocated, especially in terms of offense. He is satisfied with the performance of Wang Yudong, Kuai Jiwen and other players, but there are many aspects that need to be summarized.

“I think we need to sum up a lot of things, we still lack in defense.” He said.

In another match of the same group that was held at the same time, the Australian team defeated Tajikistan 2-0 and advanced together with the Saudi team as the second in the group.

