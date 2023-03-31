U17 Men’s Football Asian Cup group draw Chinese team in Group C 2023-03-31 10:18:10.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Lin Hao

The 2023 Thailand U17 Men’s Football Asian Cup group draw ceremony was held in Bangkok on the 30th. The Chinese team was in Group C with Tajikistan, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

In the qualifiers held in 2022, the Chinese team will advance to the main match as the second place in the six best-performing groups. This draw is based on the results of the 2018 U16 Asian Minor Championship. Since the Chinese team was absent from this tournament, it is only ranked fourth among the 16 participating teams. Japan, host Thailand, Tajikistan and South Korea are the four seeded teams.

The three teams in the same group as the Chinese team all qualified at the top of their respective groups in the qualifying stage. Among them, the Australian team and the Chinese team were in the same group, and the Chinese team lost 1:3 to their opponents.

The tournament will run from June 15th to July 2nd. The top four will qualify for the 2023 U17 World Cup in Peru.

The draw results are as follows:

Group A: Thailand, Yemen, Malaysia, Laos;

Group B: South Korea, Iran, Afghanistan, Qatar;

Group C: Tajikistan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China;

Group D: Japan, India, Vietnam, Uzbekistan.