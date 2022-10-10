original title:

U17 Men’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: China lost 1:3 to Australia

Xinhua News Agency, Sydney, October 9 (Reporter Hao Yalin and Wang Qi) In the final round of Group G of the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers held in Victoria, Australia on the 9th, the Chinese team lost 1:3 to the Australian team, ranking first Group second.

This game is the key to decide whether the Chinese team can directly qualify. Before the game, head coach Yang Chen said that this game is a real contest. After this game, the Australian team, which has won all three games, directly advanced to the final stage with the first place in the group. Whether the Chinese team can advance will need to wait for the results of the final round of the other groups.

In the seventh minute of the opening, the Chinese team fouled in the penalty area and gave the Australian team a penalty kick, and Yilan Kunda took the penalty. The trailing Chinese team was not in disarray and continued to attack, but several shots were blocked by the opposing goalkeeper.

In the 23rd minute, due to the mistakes of the Chinese team’s defenders, the Australian team got another penalty kick, but this time it failed to hit. The Chinese team took a corner kick in the subsequent attack, and Wang Yudong made a close push in the melee in front of the goal to equalize the score.

Shortly after the start of the second half, the Chinese team player Cui Taixu was sent off when defending the opponent’s player. The Chinese team, who played more with less, faced greater defensive pressure. In the 65th minute, Yilan Kunda scored the second goal for the Australian team. In the 70th minute, Miguel Piccio scored the third goal for the Australian team.

Although the Chinese team had a free-kick opportunity and Wang Haobin headed the goal, the linesman thought it was offside and the goal was invalid. In the end, the Australian team ended the game 3:1.

At the post-match press conference, Yang Chen said that the players fought to the last minute and he was very satisfied with their performance.

“When we were behind in the first half, the players pulled it back through hard work. I think the performance of the players and the whole scene were pretty good. After some accidents, the players’ execution of tactical arrangements was also very strong. “Yang Chen said.

For this qualifier, Yang Chen said that the team was very well prepared and arrived in Australia one month in advance. In the three games, the players’ performance on the field and team awareness were very good. “Although we won the first two games by a large score, we still have some problems. This game against the Australian team is a different game, and it is the one that the team played the most to my satisfaction.”