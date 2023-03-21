Original title: U17 national football overseas training to improve combat effectiveness with small fights and 4 warm-up matches in 5 days to simulate the Asian Cup

Do you want to receive such sports information and commentary every day? Please click Follow in the upper right corner of this article, thank you for your support.

The U17 national football team, which is training overseas in Dubai, can say that the effect of overseas training is very good. This includes four high-quality warm-up matches over five days. And it’s still a big deal. Although he scored three losses and one tie in four games, he was able to compete with foreign high-level teams that were older than him, which was specially arranged by the head coach Yang Chen. In order to be able to simulate the U17 Asian Cup, our U17 national football team has obtained high-quality games in order to better prepare for the Asian Cup in May. Our goal is to point to the main match of the World Youth Championship.

In fact, this group of U17 national football teams can compete in the U17 Asian Cup race, which in itself is worthy of encouragement. And the last National Youth Team, that is, players in the 04 age group also rushed into the main match of the Asian Junior Championships. The performance of these two young players is still very outstanding. Especially this group of U17 national youth teams led by Yang Chen actually has a lot of outstanding players.

In terms of traveling to the UAE for overseas training, our first warm-up match was against a Saudi team of the same age group. Although the result was a 0-1 loss to the opponent. But the tactical lineup was well drilled. After all, the Saudi team is a strong Asian team. Their national team also beat Argentina in the World Cup in Qatar. And just the second day after the warm-up match with the Saudi team, our U17 national football team warmed up with the U19 echelon of the Gulf United Club. This is a small fight big. Although judging from the results, the U17 country is enough to lose to the opponent with a score of 0 to 1. But we must know that our age is two years younger than our opponents, and the difference in strength is only one goal.This also reflects the strength of our U17 national football team

On March 18, we once again played a warm-up match with a Saudi team of the same age group. Although it was also a 0-1 loss to the opponent, but through two rounds of discussions with the Saudi team, we have observed our shortcomings and made up for them. And carried forward the advantage, brought no small threat to the Saudi team.

Immediately after March 19, the Chinese U17 men’s football team played a warm-up match with the Abu Dhabi Peninsula Club U18 team. This game also played big with small things. With Zhang Junjie’s goal, the Chinese team drew with their opponents 1-1. In the 4 warm-up matches, for the U17 national football team, although only one draw was achieved, we played big with small. And also had two rounds of discussions with Saudi Arabian teams of the same age group. It can be said that all of our games are high-intensity games. And all the games are four warm-up matches in five days. This kind of tight schedule, coupled with the strong teams encountered, is also a good simulation of the U17 Asian Cup.

In fact, the success of the Chinese National Youth Team in the World Junior Championships dates back to 18 years ago. And the current batch of U17 national football teams can be said to have a lot of excellent football seedlings. The construction of the domestic youth training system has also matured year by year. We are very hopeful to strive for good results in the U17 Asian Cup. And we are aiming at the main match of the World Junior Championships.

What do you think of the U17 national football team actively preparing for the Asian Cup in the UAE? And four high-quality games in five days? Please leave your views in the comments section below.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: