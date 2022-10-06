Original title: U17 National Football Team 9-0 victory over Cambodian Yang Chen Corps or the first in the group to advance to Chinese football is expected in the future

On October 5th, Beijing time, under the leadership of head coach Yang Chen, the Chinese U17 National Football Team ushered in the first round of the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers. Our opponent was the Cambodian team who had defeated the Australian team in the Southeast Asian Championship. In this match, under the leadership of Yang Chen, the Chinese U17 National Football Team used two sets of tactical lineups in the first and second half. In the end, with 4 goals in the first half and 5 goals in the second half, the Cambodia team won the first U17 Asian preliminaries with a 9-0 score.We are expected to qualify as first in the group

Regarding the strength of the Cambodian U16 men’s football team, they had previously defeated the Australian U16 men’s football team 4-2 in the Southeast Asian Championship. It can be said that among the Southeast Asian teams is still very effective. However, in the face of the Chinese team, they are not opponents at all. Although the U17 football players led by Yang Chen lacked some matches with foreign teams in recent years, we have been strengthening the quality and frequency of warm-up matches in China. and enhance our combat effectiveness. The young players have grown very well, and they are also the future hope of the Chinese men’s football team.

This year’s U17 Asian preliminaries are divided into Group G. The Chinese team is in the same group as Cambodia, the Northern Mariana Islands and the host Australia. In terms of arranging the schedule, we will first face two relatively weak Cambodian teams and the Northern Mariana Islands team, and the last group match will face the stronger Australian team. See also Berlusconi hospitalized: since yesterday at San Raffaele - breaking latest news In the first round of the match against Cambodia, in the 15th minute of the first half, young player Zhang Junjie helped the Chinese team score the first goal of the game. Then, in the 23rd minute of the game, Kuai Jiwen assisted and Huang Kaijun helped the Chinese team score the second goal of the game. In the 26th minute of the game, Kuai Jiwen assisted with a corner kick and Wang Yudong’s header helped the Chinese team score the third goal. Entering stoppage time in the first half, the Chinese team organized an attack, leaving Cambodia powerless. Kuai Jiwen’s supplementary goal helped the Chinese team score the 4th goal. After the game entered the second half, coach Yang Chen changed the team and adjusted the players who appeared in the game. The lineup was changed to 4-2-3-1. It can also be seen from this that coach Yang Chen is more about this game to practice the tactical execution ability of young players on the field. Let more players get workouts. The actual situation is that after the evolution, our offensive efficiency is better. In the 59th minute of the second half, Wang Yudong scored twice and scored again, and the Chinese team had a 5-0 lead. In the 61st minute of the game, Liu Chengyu, who played in the second half, assisted and Wang Yudong scored. In the 86th minute of the game, Cui Taixu made a pass from the right to assist, and Wang Haobin headed the Chinese team to score the seventh goal of the game. Dawn scored a long-range goal in the 89th minute of the game.Ouyang Jiaxin helped the Chinese team score the 9th goal of the game in stoppage time See also The Spanish team had two zero eggs in the past three games and over 70% of the possession rate without scoring. Under the leadership of head coach Yang Chen in this Asian preliminaries, the Chinese U17 men’s football team played against Cambodia with two lineups in the first and second half, showing us a very good technical and tactical level. Especially in terms of players who scored goals, Ouyang Jiaxin, Wang Yudong, Kuai Jiwen, Huang Kaijun, Wang Haobin, Liming and other players all provided goals, which fully shows that this group of U17 football players under the leadership of Yang Chen, is the Victory is achieved by overall strength, not by one or two outstanding players. This further shows that there are a large number of outstanding players in this field of young domestic players. This also reflects the excellent construction of our military training system in recent years, and the operation of the youth league is very good. The Chinese team’s 9-0 victory over the Cambodian team in the U17 Asian preliminaries greatly boosted the confidence of the young players. Next they will face the weaker Northern Mariana Islands team. In terms of facing the Australian team, we have the confidence and strength to defeat our opponents and advance to the U17 Asian Cup as the first place in the group. What do you think of Yang Chen’s 9-0 victory over the Cambodian men’s football team led by Yang Chen? Please leave your opinion in the comments section below.Return to Sohu, see more

