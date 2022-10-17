Original title: U17 Women’s World Cup China lost to Colombia

In the second round of Group C of the 2022 U17 Women’s World Cup on the 15th, the Chinese team lost 0:2 to the South American powerhouse Colombia.

The Chinese team beat the last runner-up Mexico in the first round of the group stage. If they remain unbeaten in this campaign, they can get a good group qualifying situation. After the opening, the Chinese team launched a fierce attack, but the Colombian team took the lead in the ninth minute, and it was scored by Caicedo. 14 minutes later, Caicedo received a cross from his teammate from the right, and a strong shot from the penalty area rewritten the score to 2:0. The lagging Chinese team has since strengthened the frontcourt pressing and used set-pieces to create threats many times. Captain Qiao Ruiqi also found a single-handed opportunity, but they all missed the goal.

After changing sides and fighting again, Wang Aifang and Sun Yajie, who came off the bench for the Chinese team, once used long-range shots to threaten the opponent’s goal. In the final stage of the game, Zhang Hongpin and Yin Lihong missed the opportunity to rewrite the score one after another, and the Chinese team unfortunately lost.

The Chinese team will face the defending champion Spain, the last opponent of the group stage, on the 18th.