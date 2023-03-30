Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 29th. On the evening of the 28th local time, in the second round of Group B of the 2023 IIHF U18 Men’s Ice Hockey World Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria, the first round defeated the host Bulgaria 5:1. The Chinese team of the Chinese team won two consecutive victories by beating the Australian team 5:2.

Only 1 minute and 38 seconds into the first quarter, the Chinese team organized an attack. Song Jianuo sent a cross after passing three players in a row. Zhao Rui scored to help the team take the lead. The Australian team Mayby scored in the middle to equalize the score in the 17th minute. In the second quarter of the game, Sun Peng seized the opportunity to score more goals than others. Two minutes later, the Australian team equalized again. In the subsequent positional battle, Zhao Rui grabbed a shot in front of the goal and the Chinese team took the lead again.

In the 50th minute of the game, Liu Zihao caught the opponent’s defender’s mistake and scored after stealing. As the game drew to a close, the Australian team removed the goalkeeper to strengthen their offensive. Song Jianuo took the ball from the floor area and scored from a long distance, finally locking the score at 5:2.

On the evening of the 30th Beijing time, the Chinese team will face the Belgian team.