Sports

U18 Women’s Basketball Championship: China beats Japan to advance to finals – Teller Report

On September 10, members of the Chinese team celebrated their victory.

On the same day, in the semi-final of the Asian U18 Women’s Basketball Championship held in Bangalore, India, the Chinese team defeated the Japanese team 54-51 and advanced to the final.

Xinhua News Agency

On September 10, Chinese team player Chu Huixuan (right) was in the game.

On the same day, in the semi-final of the Asian U18 Women's Basketball Championship held in Bangalore, India, the Chinese team defeated the Japanese team 54-51 and advanced to the final.

Xinhua News Agency

On September 10, Chinese team player Hu Duoling (second from left) made a layup during the game.

On the same day, in the semi-final of the Asian U18 Women's Basketball Championship held in Bangalore, India, the Chinese team defeated the Japanese team 54-51 and advanced to the final.

Xinhua News Agency

On September 10, Chinese team player Li Qingyang (front left) attacked during the game.

On the same day, in the semi-final of the Asian U18 Women's Basketball Championship held in Bangalore, India, the Chinese team defeated the Japanese team 54-51 and advanced to the final.

Xinhua News Agency

On September 10, Chinese team player Li Wenxia (right) made a layup during the game.

On the same day, in the semi-final of the Asian U18 Women's Basketball Championship held in Bangalore, India, the Chinese team defeated the Japanese team 54-51 and advanced to the final.

Xinhua News Agency

[
责编：刘希尧 ]

