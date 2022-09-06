Home Sports U18 Women’s Basketball Championships – China’s 5 players beat Indonesia with 61 points in double figures and got a good start – yqqlm
Original title: U18 Women’s Basketball Championship – China‘s 5 players scored 61 points in double figures and beat Indonesia and got a good start

On September 6th, Beijing time, the U18 Women’s Basketball Asian Championships started the first day of competition in India. In the first round of group B, the Chinese U18 women’s basketball team defeated the Indonesian U18 women’s basketball team 91-30 after four quarters, and got a good start to the tournament.

The specific scores of the four quarters are 22-7, 29-15, 25-7 and 15-1 (the Chinese team is in front). 5 players in the Chinese team scored in double figures. Hu Duoling made 3 three-pointers and scored a team-high 19 points and sent 4 assists and 1 steal. Li Wenxia had 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals and 1 block. Li Qingyang contributed 14 points and 9 Rebounding, 2 assists and 1 steal, Wang Jing scored 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 6 steals and 1 block, and Dou Zhongqiu scored 11 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals.

With the advantage of overall strength, the Chinese team took the initiative at the beginning, causing huge trouble for the Indonesian team. Not long after the first quarter started, the Chinese team established a double-digit advantage. In the first 10 minutes, the Chinese team led 22-7. In the second quarter, the Chinese team continued to expand its lead. At the end of the first half, the Chinese team led the Indonesian team 51-22.

After the start of the third quarter, the Chinese team made consecutive steals, and the difference between the two teams reached 40+. In the last quarter, the Chinese team made another 15-1 attack. In the end, the Chinese team defeated the Indonesian team with 61 points in the first game.

China U18 Women’s Basketball Team: 4-Lu Ziwei, 5-Hu Duoling, 7-Wang Jing, 8-Li Wenxia, ​​14-Jiang Jiatong

