U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup: Chinese Team Secures First Victory with Hansen Yang’s 23 Points

U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup: Hansen Yang Scores 23 Points to Help the Chinese Team Win their First Victory

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – In a thrilling match held in Hungary on June 30, the Chinese team secured their first victory in the 9th to 16th qualifying match of the 2023 U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup. Rising star Hansen Yang led the team to a 76-66 victory over the host team, Hungary, with an impressive game-high of 23 points.

Despite losing four consecutive games in the group stage and quarter-finals, the Chinese team showcased their strong combat effectiveness in this match. Unfortunately, Wang Junjie, who suffered an injury against the US team, was unable to play. However, Yang Hansen stepped up and delivered an outstanding performance, contributing 23 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 6 blocks in nearly 32 minutes of playing time. His exceptional performance earned him the highest efficiency value of 28 in the game.

Zhao Weilun also played a pivotal role for the Chinese team, playing for 32 minutes and 27 seconds, and scoring 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. He displayed remarkable accuracy from beyond the arc, converting 3 of 4 three-pointers. Additionally, Wang Haoran and Wan Menglin both contributed 9 points each, adding to the team’s success.

The Chinese team got off to a strong start in the first quarter with a 17-9 lead. However, the Hungarian team fought back in the second quarter, ultimately leading 33-31 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Chinese team’s offense found its rhythm, allowing them to quickly regain the lead. Yang Hansen orchestrated two three-pointers for Zhao Weilun, further widening the gap. With just over 2 minutes remaining in the quarter, Yang Hansen’s jump shot gave the Chinese team a 53-43 advantage.

The fourth quarter witnessed the Hungarian team making a valiant effort to close the gap while playing in front of their home audience. They managed to catch up to 55-58. However, after a timeout called by the Chinese team, Yang Hansen and Zhao Weilun scored 6 consecutive points, re-establishing their lead. From there, the Chinese team maintained a comfortable lead of around 10 points for most of the game, ultimately securing a precious victory.

Han Deng, the head coach of the Chinese team, acknowledged the weaker strength of the Hungarian team compared to his own. Prior to the game, the Chinese team made thorough preparations, taking into account the advantage of playing on their home ground. Deng commended the team’s defensive efforts, hailing it as the best defensive performance in their five games. Despite facing numerous challenges, including multiple fouls by Yang Hansen, Wang Haoran, and Xie Li Yongwei, every player showcased resilience and determination.

Deng stated, “Everyone has stepped up, their execution and on-court cooperation have been outstanding. I am proud of these players.”

On July 1, the Chinese team is set to face the South Korean team in the 9th to 12th qualifying match. France, the United States, Spain, and Turkey have already advanced to the semi-finals, setting the stage for intense competition in the coming matches.

