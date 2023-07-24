U19: Status and stream from Austria – Belgium from 5.30 p.m

Austria’s U19 women are optimistic about the final group match at the European Championships in Belgium. “There is great anticipation in the entire team,” says coach Hannes Spilka, who explained: “In order to survive, we have to go to our limit.”

In order to make it into the semi-finals for the first time and at the same time to buy the U20 World Cup ticket, Austria is dependent on support: In the event of a win and a draw, the Netherlands are allowed to play a maximum of a draw in the parallel match against Germany. If you lose, the EM

over for the Austrians. The game can be seen live from 5.30 p.m. on ORF Sport + and in the live stream.

