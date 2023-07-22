U19 women defeat Netherlands at EM

Austria’s U19 women’s national team celebrated a historic success at the finals in Belgium. The selection of coach Johannes Spilka won on Friday in Tubize against the Netherlands 1-0 (0-0) and got the first win of an ÖFB women’s youth team in a European Championship finals. The young Austrians also kept the chance to advance to the semi-finals.

Three days after the 6-0 loss at the start of Group A against record European champions Germany, goalkeeper Marielle El Sherif from Sturm Graz and striker Valentina Mädl from St. Pölten became the match winners. El Sherif was a safe backup against the dominating Dutch women, the girl who came on in the 50th minute scored the gold goal in the 70th minute. The 17-year-old headed in after a corner kick from Isabel Aistleitner.

Austria withstands pressure

The Austrians withstood the great pressure that the Dutch developed, especially in the first half hour. The young “Oranje Leeuwinnen” were also unlucky and only hit the bar four times by Daliyah de Klonia (6th) and three shots that El Sherif deflected onto the wood (13th, 34th, 55th).

The red-white-red team only got into the game better towards the end of the first half, continued to improve after the break and finally brought the narrow lead with full commitment over time.

With a win or even a draw at the end on Monday (5:30 p.m., live on ORF Sport +) against bottom-placed Belgium with no points, they could move up into the top four teams. The Netherlands must win against Germany in the parallel game in order to knock the Austrians out of one of the two promotion places if they win a point against the hosts. Reaching the semi-finals also brings the ticket for the U20 World Cup 2024 in Colombia.