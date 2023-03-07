Original title: U20 Asian Cup National Football Team defeated Saudi Arabia 2:0 and took the initiative to qualify for the group

In the U20 Asian Cup held on the evening of the 6th Beijing time, the U20 national football team defeated the Saudi U20 2:0 and won the initiative to qualify for the group.

Muta Lifu contributed one pass and one shot in this game.Image source: Asian Cup official Weibo

This game is related to the fate of the U20 national football team. In the first half, the U20 national football team continued to defend. In the 17th minute, U20 national football goalkeeper Li Hao made a mistake in attacking. Fortunately, the second reaction quickly hugged the ball. In the 31st minute, the U20 national football team escaped again, and the Saudi U20 Juwaiir set the ball directly to the goal, slightly higher than the crossbar.

After changing sides to fight again, the Saudi team continued to attack. In the 51st minute of the game, Zaid shot a long shot to the post, and then Ladif hit the goal from a small angle and was saved by Li Hao. In the 61st minute of the game, Li Hao, the U20 goalkeeper of the national football team, made consecutive contributions to keep the goal clean.

In the 65th minute, the passive U20 national football team took the lead to break the deadlock. Eiffeldin broke through from the left and made a cross. Muta Lifu, who came off the bench, scored a goal. The Chinese team led 1:0.

In the 72nd minute of the game, the U20 national football team got a chance to counterattack. Eiffelding broke through from the left and passed it to Muta Lifu who was inserted. The Chinese team led 2:0 and kept the score until the end of the game.

Xu Bin expanded the score.Image source: Asian Cup official Weibo

In the first round of the previous group stage, the U20 national football team encountered a 1:2 reversal by the Japanese team. However, after defeating Saudi Arabia in this campaign, the U20 national football team took back the right to qualify for the group.

In the last game of the group stage, the U20 national football team will play Kyrgyzstan U20. The opponent suffered two consecutive losses and was eliminated early. The Saudi U20 will face Japan U20, which has won two consecutive victories.