Home Sports U20 Asian Cup National Football Team defeated Saudi Arabia 2:0 and took the initiative to qualify for the group._Sports_News Channel_Yunnan.com
Sports

U20 Asian Cup National Football Team defeated Saudi Arabia 2:0 and took the initiative to qualify for the group._Sports_News Channel_Yunnan.com

by admin
U20 Asian Cup National Football Team defeated Saudi Arabia 2:0 and took the initiative to qualify for the group._Sports_News Channel_Yunnan.com

　　Original title: U20 Asian Cup National Football Team defeated Saudi Arabia 2:0 and took the initiative to qualify for the group

In the U20 Asian Cup held on the evening of the 6th Beijing time, the U20 national football team defeated the Saudi U20 2:0 and won the initiative to qualify for the group.

Muta Lifu contributed one pass and one shot in this game.Image source: Asian Cup official Weibo

This game is related to the fate of the U20 national football team. In the first half, the U20 national football team continued to defend. In the 17th minute, U20 national football goalkeeper Li Hao made a mistake in attacking. Fortunately, the second reaction quickly hugged the ball. In the 31st minute, the U20 national football team escaped again, and the Saudi U20 Juwaiir set the ball directly to the goal, slightly higher than the crossbar.

After changing sides to fight again, the Saudi team continued to attack. In the 51st minute of the game, Zaid shot a long shot to the post, and then Ladif hit the goal from a small angle and was saved by Li Hao. In the 61st minute of the game, Li Hao, the U20 goalkeeper of the national football team, made consecutive contributions to keep the goal clean.

In the 65th minute, the passive U20 national football team took the lead to break the deadlock. Eiffeldin broke through from the left and made a cross. Muta Lifu, who came off the bench, scored a goal. The Chinese team led 1:0.

See also  Shanghai media: Li Xiaopeng’s performance is unconvincing and is likely to leave early – yqqlm

In the 72nd minute of the game, the U20 national football team got a chance to counterattack. Eiffelding broke through from the left and passed it to Muta Lifu who was inserted. The Chinese team led 2:0 and kept the score until the end of the game.

Xu Bin expanded the score.Image source: Asian Cup official Weibo

In the first round of the previous group stage, the U20 national football team encountered a 1:2 reversal by the Japanese team. However, after defeating Saudi Arabia in this campaign, the U20 national football team took back the right to qualify for the group.

In the last game of the group stage, the U20 national football team will play Kyrgyzstan U20. The opponent suffered two consecutive losses and was eliminated early. The Saudi U20 will face Japan U20, which has won two consecutive victories.

You may also like

Is the NFL’s running back discussion about to...

Former world champion Pedersen new leader at Paris-Nice

War in Ukraine | The Ukrainian Army resists...

Edin Terzic (Dortmund): “Confidence will not make us...

ROUND LINE-UP: Joker knocked down the leader, two-goal...

Soccer Aid 2023: Jill Scott to captain England...

WAC relies on former Austria coach

Will Gadd: An ice climber’s close-up view of...

NBA on Sky Sports: four matches broadcast between...

A medal like a fridge magnet, but hugely...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy