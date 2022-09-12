With the two consecutive penalty kicks made by substitute Liu Guobao in stoppage time, the 2003 Chinese U19 team (U19 national football team) played the 41st U20 in the Saudi Khobar bin Jaravi Prince Stadium in the early morning of September 11, Beijing time. In the first round of Group A of the Asian Cup qualifiers, they beat the Myanmar U19 team 3-1 and got off to a good start. They took a solid step towards qualifying.

U19 National Football Team

Get as many goals as possible

The 41st U20 Asian Cup Qualifier Group A competition kicked off in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia on the evening of September 10, local time. The Chinese U19 team, which was assigned to this group, faced the first-round rival Myanmar U19 team in the early morning of the 11th local time, local time. The rules of the game show that the top teams of the 10 groups in the qualifiers, and the second teams of the five best groups, together with the host U19 team of Uzbekistan, will enter the U20 Asian Cup finals to be held next year. In the context of the Uzbekistan U19 team’s record is not included in the competition basis for Group A qualifying, the top favorite in this group is the Saudi U19 team.

In this case, the Chinese U19 team can either beat the Saudi U19 team and advance as the top team in the group, or ensure that it can become one of the five second-place teams with the best results in order to qualify. This means that the U19 national football team must at least ensure to win the other two relatively weak teams in the same group, Myanmar and Maldives, and must strive for as many goals as possible.

As a result, the U19 national football team adopted a high-level pressing tactic against the Myanmar U19 team from the very beginning of the first round, trying to put on a strong posture. The U19 national football team also used this method to get the start. In the 13th minute, the U19 national football team Baihe Lamu took advantage of the opponent’s mistake and shoved the ball straight into the penalty area.

Victory comes with luck

Losers teach us a lesson

But over time, the Myanmar team gradually adapted to the national football style of play, and the U19 national football team also exhausted their physical strength prematurely because they continued to press their opponents. In the 22nd minute, Oganai of Myanmar U19 team took advantage of the corner kick and shot in front of the goal to equalize the score for the team. After losing the ball, the U19 national football team seems to have been greatly disturbed psychologically. They frequently raised highs in the rest of the first half, but this was accompanied by a pass-and-receive error rate of over 70% and waves of sharp counterattacks by opponents.

In the second half, the U19 national football coach Antonio continuously dispatched troops. Among them, striker Liu Guobao’s 66th-minute substitute appearance was very effective from the results. The climax came in stoppage time after both sides experienced a relatively dull second half of regular game time. Liu Guobao broke into the penalty area in the 1st minute and the 4th minute of stoppage time in the second half to create penalty kicks. As a result, Eiffeldin and Abdullah Adili took the penalty kicks respectively, helping the U19 national football team to a thrilling victory.

When the Korean referee Kim Jong-hyuk blew the final whistle, Antonio and his assistants on the sidelines were relieved. A victory allowed the U19 national football team to temporarily take the initiative in the qualifying competition. But this victory, which was somewhat lucky, could not cover up the various problems and shortcomings exposed by the team.

But looking at the whole game, it is not difficult to find that this national youth army, which has entered the international competition stage for the first time in the past three years, has obvious deficiencies in terms of technical and tactical application, personal ability, and competition experience. In a sense, the Myanmar team taught the U19 national youth team a lesson. It can be seen that, in addition to luck, the U19 national football team needs to be supported by strength and strong psychology in addition to luck.

Tactics have changed

but overall relatively simple

From the perspective of the game process, although the U19 national football team’s technical and tactical style of play in this game has changed to some extent, it is generally relatively simple. When the physical fitness of the players is not enough to support the implementation of the high-position pressing tactics, the U19 national football team’s error rate on both offense and defense has increased significantly. Blindly playing high does not guarantee the quantity of the team’s offense, let alone the quality of the offense. It is worth noting that the players of the Chinese U19 team, who have an obvious physical advantage, often fail to take advantage of the opponent’s players’ agility and dexterity when they face off against each other. This is actually a reflection of the lack of technical ability. It can be seen that the first victory is not a joy for the U19 national football team, which is aiming to qualify. The AFC commented, “The Chinese team won the Myanmar team with two penalty kicks within 5 minutes of stoppage time in the second half, which was full of drama.”

Of course, during the mid-autumn festival of the lunar calendar, the U19 national football team was able to make a good start in the U20 Asian Cup qualifiers, and it did not add to the Chinese people. The victory itself will also inspire the whole team to continue to forge ahead. In the opening match of the same group, Uzbekistan beat the Maldives 7-0. Such a result also gave the U19 countries enough positive psychological hints that they could relax their minds and maximize their competitive advantage in qualifying for the next round against the Maldives U19 team.Text/Reporter Xiao Xun

focus player

“National Treasure” made two penalty kicks in 4 minutes and became the key, Mr.

In the early morning of September 11th, Beijing time, when the 2003-age U19 team defeated the Myanmar U19 team 3-1 and won the U20 Asian Cup qualifiers, the head coach Antonio congratulated the disciples one by one. In addition to Eiffelding, who scored twice, and Abdullah, the “birthday guy” who burst into tears after the goal, backup striker Liu Guobao is undoubtedly the focus. In the second half of stoppage time, Liu Guobao made two penalties within 4 minutes, thus becoming the key to the team’s thrilling victory over the opponent. It is no wonder that after the game, his teammates and many fans described him as a veritable team “national treasure”.

In the 66th minute of the match between China and Myanmar, Liu Guobao came on as a substitute for the U19 national football team, and he was replaced by the underperforming attacking avant-garde Fan Chao. Liu Guobao’s debut achieved immediate results. He was able to create two consecutive penalties in just 4 minutes, thanks to his active running, outstanding breakthrough speed and technique, and self-confidence.

In fact, before the start of the U20 Asian Cup qualifiers, Liu Guobao has become one of the few players in the U19 national football team with experience in international competitions. During the AFC Champions League group stage on April 24 this year, Liu Guobao, who played on behalf of the Shandong Taishan team, used his personal ability to break through the gate of the Lion City Mariners. Although the Shandong Taishan team with young players as the team was finally eliminated, Liu Guobao’s technical characteristics left a deep impression on people, and he was therefore regarded by the U19 national football coach Antonio as a “special soldier” who can show his skills at critical moments. It is also by virtue of the game experience accumulated in the AFC Champions League that Liu Guobao has no stage fright in the game, and is particularly resolute in breaking through, which is precisely the spiritual strength a team needs.

Objectively speaking, the U19 national football team played relatively dull most of the time in this game. In the case of stalemate between the two sides, Liu Guobao stepped forward and used his own characteristics to make contributions. The AFC also commented that Liu Guobao’s appearance injected a wonderful scene into the final victory of the Chinese team. The U19 national football team will encounter another relatively weak team in the same group, the Maldives, in the second round of this qualifier. Liu Guobao, who made a stunning debut in the first round, may be getting closer to the main position.

Reporter Xiao Zhen