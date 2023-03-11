In the U20 Asian Cup group match that ended on the evening of the 9th Beijing time, the U20 national football team 1:1 Kyrgyzstan team successfully qualified from the “death group”. This is the first time in 9 years that the U20 national football team has once again entered the U20 Asian Cup knockout round.

After entering the knockout round, on the evening of the 12th Beijing time, the U20 national football team will face the South Korean team. The opponents had previously drawn Oman U20 4:0, Jordan U20 2:0, and Tajikistan U20 0:0 in the group stage. (Source: China News Network)

U20 Chinese Men’s Football 2023 Asian Cup Live Schedule

March 12th at 18:00 China U20 Men’s Football vs South Korea U20 Men’s Football

At 6:00 pm on March 12th, Beijing time, the “life-and-death battle” between the Chinese team and the Korean team will officially start. If the Korean team can be eliminated to advance to the semi-finals, a ticket for the 2023 Indonesia U20 World Cup will be locked. It should be mentioned that the last time the Chinese team participated in the U20 World Cup was 18 years ago.

None of the major platforms of CCTV5 and CCTV Sports broadcasted the game live. The Migu video platform has a live broadcast, and fans can go to watch it.

