U20 Men’s Asian Cup draw announced

The Chinese team is in the same group as Saudi Arabia, Japan and Kyrgyzstan

2022-10-27 15:36:01

Source: Xinhuanet

The 2023 Uzbekistan U20 Men’s Asian Cup group draw ceremony will be held on the 26th. The Chinese team is divided into Group D with Saudi Arabia, Japan and Kyrgyzstan.

In the U20 Men’s Asian Cup qualifier held in Saudi Arabia in September this year, the Chinese team advanced to the main game as one of the second best teams. This year’s U20 Asian Cup will be held in Uzbekistan from March 1 to 18, 2023. The top four teams will advance to the 2023 Indonesia U20 World Cup.

　The draw results are as follows:

Group A: Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Iraq, Syria;

Group B: Qatar, Australia, Vietnam, Iran;

Group C: South Korea, Tajikistan, Jordan, Oman;

Group D: Saudi Arabia, Japan, China, Kyrgyzstan.

