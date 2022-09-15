Original title: U20 Men’s Football Asian Cup Qualifiers: China beat Maldives

In the U20 Men’s Asian Cup qualifier held in Saudi Arabia on the 14th, the Chinese U20 Men’s Football Team defeated the Maldives 5-0 and won two consecutive victories.

In the 22nd minute, Eiffeldin Eskar made a cross from the bottom right from the bottom, and Heather Mitura Xuehereti outflanked the middle to score. In the 34th minute, Eiffelding grabbed points in front of the goal to expand the score. 5 minutes later, Baihelam Abdul made a cross from the side, and Rehe Mitura scored another header. The Chinese team took a 3-0 lead.

After changing sides to fight again, Chen Zhexuan and Maiwulang Mijiti scored a goal in the 61st minute and 87th minute each, and the Chinese team finally won easily 5:0. In the first game, the Chinese team defeated the Myanmar team 3:1 with two penalty kicks in the second half of injury time.

In this U20 Asian Cup qualifier, the Chinese team is in the same group as Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Myanmar and Maldives. According to the competition rules, the first group of the 10 groups and the second group with the best five results will advance to the 2023 Uzbekistan U20 Men’s Asian Cup.

Although the Uzbekistan team has beaten the Maldives, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia successively, as the host who directly advanced to the main match, the results of the Uzbekistan team’s matches with each team in the qualifiers are not included in the final ranking.

According to the schedule, the Chinese team will face Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia on the 16th and 18th local time.