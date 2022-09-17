original title:

U20 Men’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: China lost 1:2 to Uzbekistan

Xinhua News Agency, Dammam, Saudi Arabia, September 16 (Reporter Hu Guan) In a match of Group A of the U20 Men’s Football Asian Cup Qualifier held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on the 16th, the Chinese U20 Men’s Football Team lost 1:2. Uzbekistan team.

As the host who directly advanced to the main match, the results of the Uzbekistan team and the teams in the qualifiers are not included in the final ranking. The next game against Saudi Arabia is the key battle for the Chinese U20 men’s football team to qualify, and the team said that it will do its best to win.

In the 7th minute of the game, the Uzbekistan team made a cross from the wing, and Uktamov flanked the goal in the middle. In the 17th minute, the Chinese team pulled a goal back from Abdullah Adili in a counterattack. In the 23rd minute, the Uzbekistan team used a set ball to win another victory from Utamurodov. Changing sides and fighting again, the Chinese team created some opportunities, but unfortunately failed to convert into goals.

In an interview after the game, Ju Wenjie, captain of the Chinese U20 men’s football team, believed that the team had well implemented the coaching staff’s deployment during the game. Opportunities still need to be improved. In addition, the team made mistakes in the set-piece defense, which caused the opponent to score goals.

Talking about the next match against Saudi Arabia, Juventus said that the whole team is ready and will dedicate a wonderful game to the fans.