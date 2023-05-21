Home » U20 Men’s Football World Cup kicks off-Sports-中工网
Original title: U20 Men’s Football World Cup kicks off

On May 20, the starting players of the Argentine team took a group photo before the game. In the end, Argentina defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in Group A.

On the same day, the 2023 FIFA U20 Men’s Football World Cup kicked off in Argentina.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

On May 20, Argentine player Brian Aguirre (left) competed with Uzbekistan player Akhrolov in the match. In the end, Argentina defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in Group A.

On the same day, the 2023 FIFA U20 Men’s Football World Cup kicked off in Argentina.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

On May 20, Argentine coach Mascherano was on the sidelines. In the end, Argentina defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in Group A.

On the same day, the 2023 FIFA U20 Men’s Football World Cup kicked off in Argentina.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

On May 20, American team player Jonathan Gomez celebrated after scoring a goal. In the end, the US team defeated Ecuador 1-0 in the Group B group stage.

On the same day, the 2023 FIFA U20 Men’s Football World Cup kicked off in Argentina.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

On May 20, American team player Caleb Wiley (above) competed with Ecuadorian team player Cristian Garcia in the game. In the end, the US team defeated Ecuador 1-0 in the Group B group stage.

On the same day, the 2023 FIFA U20 Men’s Football World Cup kicked off in Argentina.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

On May 20, New Zealand player Norman Gabbert (right) celebrated with his teammates after scoring a goal. In the end, New Zealand defeated Guatemala 1-0 in Group A.

On the same day, the 2023 FIFA U20 Men’s Football World Cup kicked off in Argentina.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

On May 20, Guatemala player Alan Juarez (left) competed with New Zealand player Lucas Kelly-Hilde during the match. In the end, New Zealand defeated Guatemala 1-0 in Group A.

On the same day, the 2023 FIFA U20 Men’s Football World Cup kicked off in Argentina.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

