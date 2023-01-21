Original title: U20 national football 10 players 0-1 UAE two warm-up matches are of higher quality Antonio is satisfied with the result

In the middle of the night on January 20th, Beijing time, the U20 national football team ushered in a warm-up match with the UAE U20 men’s football team. This is the second warm-up match for the U20 national football team after staying in Asia. In this game, the U20 national football team was sent off by a red card in the first half, causing us to face the UAE 11 with 10 people. In the end, they lost to the UAE team with a score of 0-1. But the result of this warm-up match was affirmed by Antonio’s coaching staff. The young Chinese players got a very good workout. They get a quality game.

In the last warm-up match with the UAE team, the two sides each passed a penalty kick to draw 1-1. Two high-quality warm-up matches gave our U20 national football players a chance to exercise. And the players strictly implemented the tactical lineup arranged by Antonio’s coaching staff. This is also the main match of the 2023 U20 Asian Cup.

This group of U20 national football teams can be said to be a very promising group of players for the young generation of Chinese men’s football. The team includes Liu Yang players like He Xiaoke, Liu Shaoziyang, Jia Boyan and so on. Although only Liu Shaoziyang, an overseas player, returned to the lineup in this training camp, the entire group of young players is still very promising. In the absence of excellent main players such as He Xiaoke, they can still rush into the U20 Asian Cup. This also shows that our strength is still outstanding.

And our U20 national football team has a very close gap in strength in the two rounds of matches with teams of the same age in the United Arab Emirates. This also shows that our youth training system is not inferior to other strong teams in Asia. What we need is high-quality, high-intensity events to enhance our strength. And this trip to West Asia for training is obviously very helpful for our U20 national football team to improve their level. What's more, we also found that the Chinese U20 national football team was sent off in the first half, and when 10 players faced the UAE's 11 players, the score gap was only narrowed to one goal. This also reflects that the tactical lineup arranged by Antonio is very good. Our young players are very strong. And the strength itself is strong, and more high-quality games have been won, which is of great help to the improvement of the U20 national football level. And on January 23, this group of U20 national football teams will also have a warm-up match with teams of the same age in Oman to improve our tactical drill level. Antonio is a famous international coach, and he has done a good job in training young players and providing advanced concepts and tactical arrangements for contemporary football. The team also includes team leader Shao Jiayi and other very serious and responsible coaching staff members. This allows us young players to get quality games. The Chinese U20 national football team will face the Japanese Saudi team in the group stage of the 2023 U20 Asian Cup. Both teams are strong teams. But it does not mean that if the opponent is strong, we will definitely fail. On the contrary, we went to West Asia to get many high-quality games to simulate the game against the Saudi team, so as to better prepare for the game. The Japanese men's football team often sends younger teams or substitute lineups to compete in some intercontinental competitions to achieve the effect of training players. Their first-line players are all studying abroad or participating in higher age competitions. Therefore, if the Chinese men's football team goes all out, there is every hope of defeating the Japanese U20 men's football team.

Judging from the two rounds of matches between the U20 national football team and the UAE team, Antonio's coaching staff is very satisfied with the results of this batch of U20 national football teams. The players executed the tactical lineup arranged by the coaching staff very well. And performed very hard on the court. The players will get at least 10 warm-up games for this overseas training. Including matches against teams of the same age group from countries such as Croatia, Oman, and Syria. We look forward to a group of U20 national football teams training overseas, continue to work hard to improve their strength, and strive to achieve good results in intercontinental competitions. What do you think of this group of U20 national football teams in the second round match against the UAE with 10 players against 11 players, and finally lost 0-1 to their opponents?

