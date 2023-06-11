Home » U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: China’s three-game winning streak advances to main match – Xinhua English.news.cn
U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: China's three-game winning streak advances to main match

Xinhua News Agency, Yangon, June 10 (Reporter Zhang Dongqiang) The third round of the second stage of Group B of the 2024 Uzbekistan U20 Women’s Football Asian Cup qualifiers ended in Yangon, Myanmar on the 10th. The Chinese team beat the host Myanmar team 5-0, achieved three consecutive victories, and advanced to the main match with the first place in the group.

In this game, the Chinese team scored 3 goals in the first half, Lu Jiayu, Jiang Chenjing and Huo Yuexin each scored one goal; in the second half, the Chinese team Zhao Xinyue scored two goals in a row.

The second stage of the U20 Women’s Football Asian Cup qualifiers, Group B, will start on the 6th. In the first round, the Chinese team beat the Chinese Taipei team 1:0 to get off to a good start. In the second round, the Chinese team beat the Nepalese team 5:0.

The second stage of the U20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers is divided into two groups. The four teams in Group A are Australia, Vietnam, Iran and Lebanon, and the four teams in Group B are China, Myanmar, Nepal and Chinese Taipei. Team.

The current U20 Women’s Football Asian Cup will be held in Uzbekistan in March 2024. The host Uzbekistan team and the top three teams of Japan, North Korea and South Korea in the last tournament have directly qualified for the main match.


