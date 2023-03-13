People’s Daily Online, Beijing, March 13 (Reporter Ou Xingrong) On the evening of March 12, Beijing time, the first stage of the U20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers in the third round of Group A was held at the Lao National Stadium. The Chinese team won 8:0. The host Laos team, of which Huo Yuexin scored five yuan alone. The Chinese team thus advanced to the next stage of qualifiers with a record of winning all three games in the group stage, scoring 20 goals and not conceding a goal.

In the first stage of the U20 women’s football Asian preliminaries, the Chinese team defeated the Laos team 8:0.The picture shows the result poster released by the Chinese women’s football official after the micro-match

The first stage of the U20 Women’s Football Asian Cup qualifiers is divided into eight groups, and the top players in each group will advance to the second stage of the qualifiers. In the first two rounds, the Chinese team defeated the Philippine team and the Chinese Hong Kong team with the same score of 6:0, and has secured the first place in the group in advance. Facing the weaker Laos team in this scene, the Chinese team made slight adjustments to the starting lineup, and goalkeeper Guo Xinyu got the first chance to start.

The Chinese team, which played easily in this game, started a crazy scoring mode. In the 12 minutes before the start of the game, the Chinese team scored 4 goals in a row, which established the victory early. At the end of the first half, the Chinese team led 5:0. In the second half, they changed sides and fought again. The Chinese team’s offensive firepower was still fierce. Huo Yuexin, who scored twice in the first half, continued to score 3 goals, and finally helped the Chinese team expand the score to 8:0.

The average age of the Chinese players participating in this tournament is only 18 years old, but they have achieved three big victories. Among them, the 18-year-old Huo Yuexin scored 8 goals, and the 16-year-old Ouyang Yuhuan scored 6 goals. Both young players entered the U20 national team in the form of “skipping”, showing the current gratifying talent of the Chinese women’s football team. The head coach Wang Jun also intends to promote more young players and give them sufficient opportunities for actual combat training.

Wang Jun said at the post-match press conference that on the premise of fully respecting the Laos team, the game plan was formulated, and at the same time, the 23 players of the team had the opportunity to play and the performance of all players could be inspected. “I am also very grateful for the support given by so many Chinese women’s football fans at home and abroad. The development of football is inseparable from fans.”

According to the schedule, the second stage of the qualifiers for this competition will be held in June this year. The eight advanced teams will be divided into two groups, and the top two teams in each group will advance to the main match. The 2024 U20 Women’s Asian Cup will be held in Uzbekistan in March next year. The host Uzbekistan team and the top three Japanese teams, North Korean teams, and South Korean teams in the previous competition directly entered the main match.

责编：杨帆 ]