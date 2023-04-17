U20 World Cup: Argentina steps in as host for U20 World Cup

As of: 04/17/2023 9:36 p.m

In March, FIFA had withdrawn the U20 World Cup from Indonesia. Now the world association announced the new organizer – 33 days before the start of the tournament.

Argentina is hosting the U20 World Cup, substituting for Indonesia at short notice.

As the world association FIFA announced, the tournament will take place from May 20th to June 11th, the draw is planned for April 21st in Zurich. The Argentinian selection, which initially did not qualify for the tournament, can now also participate as hosts.

resistance to Israel

In March, FIFA had withdrawn the World Cup from the originally intended host Indonesia. FIFA left it open whether a critical attitude in Indonesia towards World Cup participants Israel played a role in the decision. The only justification given was “the current circumstances”.

There is said to have been political resistance to Israel’s participation. Indonesia is the most populous Muslim-majority country and has no diplomatic relations with Israel.

Five months after Lionel Messi’s national team triumphed in Qatar, Argentina is now the 24th team to take part in the Junior World Cup. With six title wins so far, the South Americans are the most successful nation at the U20 World Cup, which the country hosted back in 2001. The German team did not qualify.