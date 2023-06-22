The U21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia have started. So it’s high time to take a look at the group of Germany: Who are the opponents of the DFB team? What is the schedule? We deliver answers.

From June 21 to July 6, the next U21 European champions will be sought in Romania and Georgia. Germany’s mission to defend the title began on Thursday, June 22nd. The game against Israel ended in a disappointing 1-1.

Here you can find out what the rest of the U21 EM schedule looks like.

We have summarized the most important information about Group C of Germany and possible opponents in the subsequent quarter-finals in this article for you.

U21 EM: schedule, dates and group DFB team – when does Germany play?

The German selection will play the next game on June 25th. The Czech Republic is waiting at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Finally, England will follow on June 28th.

DateTimeOpponentPlaceResult22. June18hIsraelKutaisi (Georgia)1:125. June18hCzech RepublicBatumi (Georgia)-:-28. June18hEnglandBatumi (Georgia)-

The U21 meets Israel, the Czech Republic and England at the European Championship.

U21 EM: The table of group C

PlaceTeamGamesGoalsPoints1England12:032Germany11:112Israel11:114Czech Republic10:20

U21 EM: schedule of the DFB team in the quarterfinals

A quick look into the crystal ball: who’s waiting for Germany if Antonio Di Salvo’s side make it to the knockout rounds? That depends on whether the team qualifies for the quarter-finals as first or second in their group.

Should Germany come first, it will be up against Group A runners-up on July 2 at 6 p.m.; should Germany finish second, it will start on July 1 at 6 p.m. against the first in Group A. In both cases, a tough opponent should be waiting: Group A consists of Georgia, the Netherlands, Portugal and Belgium .

U21 EM: broadcast on TV and live stream

If you would like to see the games of the DFB youth live, you have a completely free point of contact: Sat.1. The broadcaster is present at all games in Germany, the rest of the European Championship will be broadcast by ProSiebenMAXX.

It’s even easier in the live stream, because you can find all of the tournament’s matches online on ran.de and in the ran app.

U21 European Championship 2023: All information about the tournament

Competition: European Championship 2023 Date: June 21 to July 6, 2023 Locations: Romania and Georgia Defending champion: Germany TV broadcast: Sat1, ProSiebenMaxx Live stream broadcast: ran.de

U21 – Germany’s squad at the European Championship 2023

There are 23 players in total, including three senior national players who are returning to the junior team for the tournament: Josha Vagnoman (defence, VfB Stuttgart), Kevin Schade (forward, FC Brentford) and Youssoufa Moukoko. Otherwise, many Bundesliga professionals are at the start.

ANTONIO DI SALVO: He only played six Bundesliga games for Bayern, then was an assistant coach for the FCB U17s before moving to the DFB in 2013. Took over the job as U21 national coach from Stefan Kuntz in 2021 – and wants to defend the title at the 2023 European Championship.

One of them had to swallow a bitter pill just before the tournament: Ansgar Knauff broke his collarbone in the dress rehearsal against Switzerland and is therefore out. Finn Ole Becker from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim was nominated as a replacement.

Somewhat surprisingly, Yann-Aurel Bisseck was named captain. The central defender had only played five games for the German U21s before the tournament started.

Germany U21 EM: This is the squad at a glance

PositionNameClubGoalkeeperNoah AtubuluSC FreiburgChristian FrüchtlAustria WienNico MantlAalborg BKDefenseMaximilian BauerFC AugsburgYann-Aurel BisseckAarhus GFMarton DardaiHertha BSCKilian FischerVfL WolfsburgHenning MatricianiSchalke 04Luca NetzBorussia MönchengladbachTan-Kenneth SchmidtSC FreiburgJosha VagnomanVfB StuttgartMidfield/AttackFaride AlidouEin tracht FrankfurtDenis Huseinbasic1. FC KolnYannik KeitelSC FreiburgTom KraussSchalke 04Eric Martel1. FC CologneYoussoufa MoukokoBorussia DortmundJessic NgankamHertha BSCKevin SchadeBrentford FCAngelo StillerTSG HoffenheimNelson WeiperMainz 05Finn Ole BeckerTSF 1899 HoffenheimNoah WeißhauptSC Freiburg

