U21 European Championship: Czech Republic – Germany Sunday live on free TV? | Sports

The U21 European Championship is on!

On Sunday, the German national team will play their second game at the U21 European Championships in Georgia and Romania. The opponent: Czech Republic. Kick-off on Sunday is at 6 p.m. – you can watch the game live on free TV!

In the midst of the crisis in the national team, the U21 start in the European Championship. Coach Antonio Di Salvo’s team wants to repeat the title coup from 2021 and create football anticipation for the home European Championship. “If you win, coaches, players and spectators are happy,” said BVB super talent Youssoufa Moukoko.

However, the defending champion is not going into the tournament as the top favourite. Teams like France or England – last German group opponents after the game against the Czech Republic on June 28 – are considered to be much better players. “The squad is good enough that we can play a decent and good role,” said DFB sporting director Rudi Völler, who wants to travel to the tournament in Georgia and Romania himself.

The Germans are not interested in the discussion about the higher market values ​​of other teams anyway. Moukoko: “It doesn’t count for me. It counts who has more will and more ambition.”

This is how you see the Czech Republic – Germany live on free TV and stream

Sat.1 broadcasts the U21 game Czech Republic against Germany live on free TV. Kick-off is on Sunday at 6 p.m., Sat.1 starts broadcasting at 5.30 p.m. You can also follow the Czech Republic – Germany in the live stream via the Joyn platform.

Alternatively, you can also use the BILD.de live ticker.