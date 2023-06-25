U21 European Championship: Spain and Ukraine in the quarterfinals

Status: 06/24/2023 11:23 p.m

Spain and Ukraine were the first teams to reach the quarter-finals at the U21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia. Portugal, on the other hand, is threatened with an early end. A record number of viewers also fell.

Spain defeated Croatia 1-0 (1-0) on Saturday (24.06.2023) and has two wins in Group B, as well as Ukraine, who won 1-0 (0-0) against co-hosts Romania. Croatia and Romania no longer have a chance of progressing.

Portugal only 1-1 against the Netherlands

Portugal, on the other hand, is in danger of being eliminated from Group A. The Portuguese did not get more than 1-1 (1-0) in the top game against the Netherlands and after the surprising defeat at the start against co-hosts Georgia (0-2) they remain at the bottom of Group A before the last matchday.

Portugal took the lead after 20 minutes through Andre Almeida before former Leipzig player Brian Brobbey (78′) equalized for “Oranje”.

Record crowd in Tbilisi at Georgia game

Meanwhile, in front of 41,887 fans in Tbilisi, Georgia again scored a respectable win with a 2-2 (0-2) win over Belgium. Maxim de Cuyper (15′) and Largie Ramazani (38′) scored for the Belgians, while substitute Georhiji Tsitaishvili (51′) and Giorgi Guliashvili (87′) saved the draw. It was the largest number of spectators in the history of the U21 European Championship.

Players from Georgia and Belgium in Tbilisi at the U21 European Championship

This leaves everything open in Group A after two games: Georgia is four points ahead of Belgium and the Netherlands (2 each) and Portugal (1). The top two teams in each group advance to the Quarterfinals.