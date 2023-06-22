U21 European Championship: Spain, Georgia and Ukraine win

Status: 06/21/2023 11:22 p.m

Spain was undamaged at the U21 European Championship on Wednesday (06/21/2023). Portugal surprisingly lost to hosts Georgia. Ukraine was also happy.

The Spanish team showed no weakness in Bucharest against the European Championship hosts Romania. The Iberians struggled for a long time, but in the end they won clearly 3-0 (0-0). It took until the 55th minute for Alex Baena to make it 1-0. Juan Miranda (62nd) and Sergio Gomez (90th + 5) from Champions League winners Manchester City then made the final score.

In the second game of Group B, Ukraine had already won 2-0 (1-0) against Croatia in the afternoon. Oleksij Kashchuk scored the 1-0 for the Ukrainians after 19 minutes. Danylo Sikan (48th) scored shortly after half-time to make it 2-0.

Georgia surprises Portugal

Co-hosts Georgia won 2-0 (2-0) against European runners-up Portugal even without their star Chwitscha Kvarazchelia from Italian champions SSC Napoli.

Giorgi Gagua (37′) and Saba Sazonov (45’+1) scored the goals for the Georgian selection in Tbilisi. Portugal’s Tomas Araujo also saw the red card for an emergency brake (76′).

In the second game of Group A, Belgium and the Netherlands drew 0-0 at the same time, so that the Georgians go into the second match day as the leaders of the table after the surprise win.

The German team will start the tournament in Group C against Israel on Thursday (6 p.m./audio stream at sportschau.de).

