U21 European Championship, today’s results: England and Ukraine in the semifinals, France eliminated

With a brace from Sudakov and the seal from Bondarenko, Ukraine came back from France and eliminated them from the Under 21 European Championship, flying to the semifinals (where they will face Spain) and qualifying for the next Olympics. In the other quarter-final England beat Portugal painfully and will challenge Israel for a place in the final

ENGLAND-PORTUGAL 1-0

ENGLAND (4-4-2): Trafford; Aarons (74′ Johnson), Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill; Jones, Ramsey (67′ Smith-Rowe), Gomes (80′ Skipp), Gibbs-White; Gordon, Madueke (74′ Palmer). CT: Carsley

PORTUGAL (4-3-3): Biai; Ze Carlos, Penetra, Amaro, Tavares; Neves, Dantas, Costa (46′ Bernardo); Conceicao (87′ Moreira), Silva (65′ Araujo), Neto (90′ Vitinha). CT: Jorge

will be theEngland to challenge Israel in the first semifinal of this European Championship. The British arrive there after having beaten, suffering a lot, the Portugalthanks to a goal by Gordonand now there are 4 wins out of four in the tournament, after having closed the group with full points in which, among other things, they had already overcome Israel with a 2-0.

So much bitterness in the mouth for Portugal, who play wonderful football at times and in the second half he also deserved a draw: the entrance of Bernardo in particular, the team changes and England begins to suffer, locking themselves completely in their own half in the second half. Araujoanother substitute player, hit the crossbar, Nuno Tavares was dangerous on more than one occasion, but in the end Carsley’s team was satisfied with Gordon’s half-hour goal, primed in the center of the area by Gibbs-White.

The last thrills in the final: in the 90th minute, when Araujo earns a delicious free-kick from the edge for Portugal, Pedro Neto kicks on the barrier, and then wide on the rebound; and in the 96th minute, in full recovery, with Nuno Tavares who sends just a little high. What could very well have been an early semi-final rewarded England. But how much regret for Portugal.

FRANCE-UKRAINE 1-3



19′ Cherki (F), 32′ e 44′ Sudakov (U), 86′ Bondarenko (U)



FRANCE (4-3-3): Chevalier; Call, Simakan (72′ Gendrey), Look, Scourge; The Fairy, Caqueret, K. Thuram (72′ Adli); Barcola, Gouiri (72′ Wahi), Cherki (80′ Kalimuendo). Ct: Ripoll



UKRAINE (4-2-3-1): Trubin; Sych, Batahov, Talovierov, Vivcharenko; Brazhko, Bondarenko (88′ Zhelizko); Kashchuk (59′ Nazarenko), Sudakov, Mudryk (78′ Braharu); Kryskiv (59′ Sikan). Ct: Rotan

In the last quarter-final, which completes the picture, Ukraine comeback and eliminate France, reaching the semifinals (where they will face Spain) and the next Olympics (together with France which will host the Games, Spain and Israel).

The French start well, with the beautiful goal of Cherki who, found by Barcola, disorients the Ukrainian defense with a feint of the body, letting the ball slip by and then going to kick it, closing with his left foot at the near post. But then Ukraine grows, while France begins to “reflect” itself too much, losing concreteness. At the half hour Kalulu tocca Mudryk upon entering the area: penalty, e Sudakov crossing with the right displaces Chevalier. Shortly after, Barcola goes close to the new advantage with a fantastic shot that hits the post, but just before the break it’s Ukraine again to strike. Mudryk from behind metacampo sees the insertion of Sudakov, who shoots towards the door forgotten by the two very wide French central players, who leave him the entire central corridor. Mudryk’s throw was perfect, Sudakov’s stop was fantastic, who then jumped the goalkeeper and deposited on the net.

In the second half Nazarenko devours the possible 3-1 by shooting high from a very favorable position, then Wahi deceives France with an offside goal rightly disallowed after the review at the Var. It’s then Bondarenko to close the accounts with a nice personal action closed by a dig to overcome the goalkeeper. France out of the European Championship, in the semifinals it will be Spain-Ukraine.

EURO U21

Once the quarter-finals are completed, the framework for the semi-finals is defined. England eliminate Portugal and will face the surprise Israel. On the other side of the scoreboard, the blow of Ukraine, which overcomes France and now meets Spain, victorious in extra time against Switzerland. Here is the complete picture from the quarterfinals to the final

QUARTER FINALS

SPAIN-SWITZERLAND 2-1 aet

68′ S. Gomez (SP), 91′ Amdouni (SV), 103′ Miranda (SP)

ENGLAND-PORTUGAL 1-0

