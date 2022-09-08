Original title: U21 National Football Team 0-2 Croatia Second Division League runner-up Chinese Ambassador to Croatia visits the team

At 17:00 local time on September 7, the Chinese U-21 national men’s football team played the fifth round of the Croatian second-tier league match in Zagreb, Croatia. The opponent was the runner-up team NK in the second-tier league last season. Rudeš, the team temporarily ranks first in the league standings this season.

In the 27th minute of the game, the opponent took the lead in scoring to rewrite the score. Our team’s subsequent header hit the post and missed the chance to equalize. In the 79th minute of the second half, the opponent won a penalty kick and scored another goal. In the end, the team lost to the opponent 0:2.

Starters: Huang Zihao, Jiang Zhixin, Zhu Yue, Zhang Xiangshuo, Jin Shunkai, Wang Yiwei, Subi Ablimiti, Abdul Suli Abdullam, Liang Weipeng, Yixian Long, Chen Xiangyu Substitute players: Tao Qianglong, Gao Tianyu, Liu Zhurun, Zheng Xuejian, Zhu Qiwen, He Longhai, Yang Zihao, Ruan Qilong, Chen Rong, Tian Ziyi Before the game, Ambassador Qi Qianjin from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Croatia made a special trip to the competition venue to visit the team, brought moon cakes and other condolences to the team, and wished the team a happy Mid-Autumn Festival in a foreign country and good health in advance. On September 14, local time, the Chinese U-21 national men's football team will play the sixth round of the Croatian second-tier league match against the NK BSK team located in the border city.