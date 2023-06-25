Football Continue without a win

U21 national team after defeat against the Czech Republic before the end of the European Championship

As of: 8:37 p.m.

Germany’s Yann Bisseck (front) sits disappointed on the lawn after the final whistle

The draw against Israel was followed by a defeat against outsiders the Czech Republic – with one point from two games, the false start of the European Championship is perfect for the German U21 national team, who came as the defending champions. Now the team can only reach the knockout stages with support.

Disappointed, Germany’s U21 footballers quickly disappeared into the dressing room, thanks to the few fans who had traveled with them, only a few of them were able to pull themselves together. Before the eyes of DFB sports director Rudi Völler, the German selection at the European Championships made a mistake again and, after the 1: 2 (0: 1) against the blatant outsiders Czech Republic, is about to be eliminated from the group phase for the first time since 2013. Three days after the racism A scandal surrounding Youssoufa Moukoko was enough for coach Antonio Di Salvo’s team in Batumi on Sunday, even though a goal by Angelo Stiller (70th minute) in the second game of the tournament was not enough for their first win.

Vaclav Sejk (33rd) and Martin Vitik (87th) scored for the Czech Republic in front of 5023 spectators. Defending champions Germany are third in their group with just one point going into the final group game against England on Wednesday. “It’s just bitter, hard to understand,” said goalscorer Stiller and said: “No matter what we tried, we had the feeling that the ball somehow didn’t want to.”

In order to avert the end, the German team needs a win against fellow European Championship favorites England and at the same time hope for a win for the Israelis against the Czech Republic, in which Germany retains the better goal difference. Only then could the DFB team make it into the quarter-finals and thus keep the chance of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

After the low blow, Coach Di Salvo kept stroking his bald head in disbelief. Minutes after the final whistle, he was still standing in front of his bench, arguing with assistant coach Hermann Gerland. “There was a little too little going forward in the game,” admitted Di Salvo, but assured: “In general, you can’t deny that the team gave 100 percent.”

Germany’s Faride Alidou (M.) goes to the header

After he publicized racist insults against himself and Jessic Ngankam on social media after the 1-1 draw with Israel, Moukoko was absent from the German starting lineup. The 18-year-old was plagued by muscular problems. Ngankam started for him, but the game largely missed him. Di Salvo took him off at the break.

After the draw at the start, the German team was already under pressure. She looked for the way forward in a controlled manner, but not much worked at first. The team only became dangerous, if at all, with long-range shots.

Di Salvo paced tensely in his coaching zone, after a good 20 minutes he sent the first substitutes to warm up. The 44-year-old is the focus of attention in his first tournament as boss after Stefan Kuntz’s successful era with two titles.

Coach Di Salvo got loud on the sidelines

And then his team let themselves be countered by one of the weakest teams in the tournament. Denis Huseinbasic couldn’t keep up after a corner of his own, and Sejk only had to push the cross from the left into the goal from a short distance. At first, the German team didn’t gasp.

Di Salvo had to react. In the second half he brought on three new players, including the 18-year-old Nelson Weiper from Mainz 05 for the weak Ngankam. However, the offensive efforts of the German team were still not really compelling. Di Salvo even got loud on the sidelines and seemed increasingly helpless.

However, Weiper now provided some goal threat and after an hour he headed in and then shot in the direction of the Czech goal. 20 minutes before the end, Stiller scored the acclaimed equaliser. But even that wasn’t enough in the end – because the Czechs scored again from a corner with a deflected ball. Despite the best chances, the German team was unable to equalize again in the final minutes.

