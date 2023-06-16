Home » U21 squad is set: Without Beyer and Thielmann to the European Championship
U21 squad is set: Without Beyer and Thielmann to the European Championship

Status: 06/14/2023 11:50 a.m

The DFB has announced the U21 squad for the European Championship. The German team will have to contest the European Championship finals without Jordan Beyer and Jan Thielmann.

According to the German Football Association, the two injured professionals have to leave the training camp in South Tyrol due to injury. The EM will take place in Georgia and Romania from June 21st to July 8th. Germany is the defending champion.

Only 23 players left

Coach Antonio Di Salvo originally called up 26 players for the provisional squad for the European Championship. Due to the absence of Beyer (FC Burnley), Thielmann (1. FC Köln) and Patrick Osterhage (VfL Bochum), who did not even travel to the training camp due to an injury, the team has now been reduced to 23 players.

The DFB will report the now fixed squad to UEFA by this Wednesday evening.

“Extremely Bitter”

“Jordan’s and Jan’s injuries are extremely painful for us, but especially for the two boys”said Di Salvo on Wednesday at the training camp in Prad: “Personally, I feel very sorry for her that her European Championship dream is shattered so shortly before the tournament. Nevertheless, we have to look ahead now. We deliberately nominated more than 23 players in advance – also to be able to react to possible injuries. “

Di Salvo still has a week to prepare his selection for the EM emergency on June 22 against Israel. Other group opponents are the Czech Republic (June 25) and England (June 28).

U21s in friendly: 7-0 against regional selection

In a test match against a regional South Tyrolean selection, the team recently won easily 7-0. The attack was already accurate against the qualitatively much weaker opponent. Youssoufa Moukoko in particular, who missed out on an injury at the last European Championship finals, was in good shape – scoring twice and providing an assist.

On Friday, the German team will face Switzerland in a final closed-door test. On Sunday, the team finally leaves for Georgia.

The squad:

Tor
Name birth date Association

#1 NOAH ATUBOLU

25.5.2002

SC Freiburg

#23 CHRISTIAN FRUIT

28.1.2000

Austria Vienna

#12 NICO MANTL

6.2.2000

Aalborg BK

defense
Name birth date Association

#15 MAXIMILIAN BAUER

9.2.2000

FC Augsburg

#5 YANN-AUREL BISSECK

29.11.2000

Aarhus GF

#4 MARTON DARDAI

12.2.2002

Hertha BSC

#13 KILIAN FISCHER

12.10.2000

VfL Wolfsburg

#14 HENNING MATRICIANI

14.3.2000

FC Schalke 04

#22 LUCA NET

15.5.2003

Borussia Monchengladbach

#3 TAN-KENNETH SCHMIDT

3.6.2002

SC Freiburg

#2 JOSHA VAGNOMAN

11.12.2000

VfB Stuttgart

Midfield/Forward
Name birth date Association

#21 FARIDA ALIDOU

18.7.2001

Eintracht Frankfurt

#18 DENIS HUSEINBASIC

3.7.2001

1. FC Cologne

#8 YANNIK KEITEL

15.2.2000

SC Freiburg

#7 ANSGAR KNAUFF

10.1.2002

Eintracht Frankfurt

#6 TOM KRAUS

22.6.2001

FC Schalke 04

#16 ERIC MARTEL

29.4.2002

1. FC Cologne

#11 YOUSSOUFA MOUKOKO

20.11.2004

Borussia Dortmund

#20 JESSIC NGANKAM

20.7.2000

Hertha BSC

#9 KEVIN DAMAGE

27.11.2001

Brentford FC

#10 ANGELO STILLER

4.4.2001

TSG Hoffenheim

#19 NELSON WEIPER

17.3.2005

FSV Mainz 05

#17 NOAH WHITE HEAD

20.9.2001

SC Freiburg

