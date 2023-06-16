U21 squad is set: Without Beyer and Thielmann to the European Championship

The DFB has announced the U21 squad for the European Championship. The German team will have to contest the European Championship finals without Jordan Beyer and Jan Thielmann.
According to the German Football Association, the two injured professionals have to leave the training camp in South Tyrol due to injury. The EM will take place in Georgia and Romania from June 21st to July 8th. Germany is the defending champion.
Only 23 players left
Coach Antonio Di Salvo originally called up 26 players for the provisional squad for the European Championship. Due to the absence of Beyer (FC Burnley), Thielmann (1. FC Köln) and Patrick Osterhage (VfL Bochum), who did not even travel to the training camp due to an injury, the team has now been reduced to 23 players.
The DFB will report the now fixed squad to UEFA by this Wednesday evening.
“Extremely Bitter”
“Jordan’s and Jan’s injuries are extremely painful for us, but especially for the two boys”said Di Salvo on Wednesday at the training camp in Prad: “Personally, I feel very sorry for her that her European Championship dream is shattered so shortly before the tournament. Nevertheless, we have to look ahead now. We deliberately nominated more than 23 players in advance – also to be able to react to possible injuries. “
Di Salvo still has a week to prepare his selection for the EM emergency on June 22 against Israel. Other group opponents are the Czech Republic (June 25) and England (June 28).
U21s in friendly: 7-0 against regional selection
In a test match against a regional South Tyrolean selection, the team recently won easily 7-0. The attack was already accurate against the qualitatively much weaker opponent. Youssoufa Moukoko in particular, who missed out on an injury at the last European Championship finals, was in good shape – scoring twice and providing an assist.
On Friday, the German team will face Switzerland in a final closed-door test. On Sunday, the team finally leaves for Georgia.
The squad:
|Name
|birth date
|Association
|
#1 NOAH ATUBOLU
|
25.5.2002
|
SC Freiburg
|
#23 CHRISTIAN FRUIT
|
28.1.2000
|
Austria Vienna
|
#12 NICO MANTL
|
6.2.2000
|
Aalborg BK
|
#15 MAXIMILIAN BAUER
|
9.2.2000
|
FC Augsburg
|
#5 YANN-AUREL BISSECK
|
29.11.2000
|
Aarhus GF
|
#4 MARTON DARDAI
|
12.2.2002
|
Hertha BSC
|
#13 KILIAN FISCHER
|
12.10.2000
|
VfL Wolfsburg
|
#14 HENNING MATRICIANI
|
14.3.2000
|
FC Schalke 04
|
#22 LUCA NET
|
15.5.2003
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
#3 TAN-KENNETH SCHMIDT
|
3.6.2002
|
SC Freiburg
|
#2 JOSHA VAGNOMAN
|
11.12.2000
|
VfB Stuttgart
|
#21 FARIDA ALIDOU
|
18.7.2001
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
#18 DENIS HUSEINBASIC
|
3.7.2001
|
1. FC Cologne
|
#8 YANNIK KEITEL
|
15.2.2000
|
SC Freiburg
|
#7 ANSGAR KNAUFF
|
10.1.2002
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
#6 TOM KRAUS
|
22.6.2001
|
FC Schalke 04
|
#16 ERIC MARTEL
|
29.4.2002
|
1. FC Cologne
|
#11 YOUSSOUFA MOUKOKO
|
20.11.2004
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
#20 JESSIC NGANKAM
|
20.7.2000
|
Hertha BSC
|
#9 KEVIN DAMAGE
|
27.11.2001
|
Brentford FC
|
#10 ANGELO STILLER
|
4.4.2001
|
TSG Hoffenheim
|
#19 NELSON WEIPER
|
17.3.2005
|
FSV Mainz 05
|
#17 NOAH WHITE HEAD
|
20.9.2001
|
SC Freiburg