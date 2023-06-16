U21 squad is set: Without Beyer and Thielmann to the European Championship

Status: 06/14/2023 11:50 a.m

The DFB has announced the U21 squad for the European Championship. The German team will have to contest the European Championship finals without Jordan Beyer and Jan Thielmann.

According to the German Football Association, the two injured professionals have to leave the training camp in South Tyrol due to injury. The EM will take place in Georgia and Romania from June 21st to July 8th. Germany is the defending champion.

Only 23 players left

Coach Antonio Di Salvo originally called up 26 players for the provisional squad for the European Championship. Due to the absence of Beyer (FC Burnley), Thielmann (1. FC Köln) and Patrick Osterhage (VfL Bochum), who did not even travel to the training camp due to an injury, the team has now been reduced to 23 players.

The DFB will report the now fixed squad to UEFA by this Wednesday evening.

“Extremely Bitter”

“Jordan’s and Jan’s injuries are extremely painful for us, but especially for the two boys” said Di Salvo on Wednesday at the training camp in Prad: “Personally, I feel very sorry for her that her European Championship dream is shattered so shortly before the tournament. Nevertheless, we have to look ahead now. We deliberately nominated more than 23 players in advance – also to be able to react to possible injuries. “

Di Salvo still has a week to prepare his selection for the EM emergency on June 22 against Israel. Other group opponents are the Czech Republic (June 25) and England (June 28).

U21s in friendly: 7-0 against regional selection

In a test match against a regional South Tyrolean selection, the team recently won easily 7-0. The attack was already accurate against the qualitatively much weaker opponent. Youssoufa Moukoko in particular, who missed out on an injury at the last European Championship finals, was in good shape – scoring twice and providing an assist.

On Friday, the German team will face Switzerland in a final closed-door test. On Sunday, the team finally leaves for Georgia.

The squad:

Tor Name birth date Association #1 NOAH ATUBOLU 25.5.2002 SC Freiburg #23 CHRISTIAN FRUIT 28.1.2000 Austria Vienna #12 NICO MANTL 6.2.2000 Aalborg BK

defense Name birth date Association #15 MAXIMILIAN BAUER 9.2.2000 FC Augsburg #5 YANN-AUREL BISSECK 29.11.2000 Aarhus GF #4 MARTON DARDAI 12.2.2002 Hertha BSC #13 KILIAN FISCHER 12.10.2000 VfL Wolfsburg #14 HENNING MATRICIANI 14.3.2000 FC Schalke 04 #22 LUCA NET 15.5.2003 Borussia Monchengladbach #3 TAN-KENNETH SCHMIDT 3.6.2002 SC Freiburg #2 JOSHA VAGNOMAN 11.12.2000 VfB Stuttgart