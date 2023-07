Raphael Hofer is moving from Red Bull Salzburg to Blau Weiß Linz on loan within the Admiral Bundesliga until next summer. Both clubs announced this on Wednesday.

The ÖFB U21 team player went through the academy of the “Bullen” and has made 38 appearances with the cooperation club FC Liefering. In April, the 20-year-old midfielder signed a contract with Salzburg until 2026.

