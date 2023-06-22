Home » U21 wins against Norway at the start of the European Championship
U21 wins against Norway at the start of the European Championship

U21 national team fulfilled their duty at the start of the European Championship with a 2-1 win – also thanks to the Norwegian goalkeeper

At the start of the U21 European Championship, Switzerland beat Norway 2-1. However, the team does not show a convincing performance.

Dan Ndoye equalizes almost out of nowhere.

Toto Marti / Freshfocus

Laughter, hugs, cheers: Somehow the Swiss talents made it and after the final whistle were happy about a happy but important opening win at the U21 European Championship. Norway, as supposedly the easiest opponent to start with, led to the starting position that a win was a must in order to be able to hope for progress. The Swiss fulfilled this obligation with a 2-1 win in Cluj, Romania, but the performance was poor. Or as coach Patrick Framework described it on “SRF”: “We imagined this game differently.”

