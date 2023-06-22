U21 wins against Norway at the start of the European Championship

U21 national team fulfilled their duty at the start of the European Championship with a 2-1 win – also thanks to the Norwegian goalkeeper

At the start of the U21 European Championship, Switzerland beat Norway 2-1. However, the team does not show a convincing performance.

Dan Ndoye equalizes almost out of nowhere.

Toto Marti / Freshfocus

Laughter, hugs, cheers: Somehow the Swiss talents made it and after the final whistle were happy about a happy but important opening win at the U21 European Championship. Norway, as supposedly the easiest opponent to start with, led to the starting position that a win was a must in order to be able to hope for progress. The Swiss fulfilled this obligation with a 2-1 win in Cluj, Romania, but the performance was poor. Or as coach Patrick Framework described it on “SRF”: “We imagined this game differently.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

