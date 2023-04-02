Original title: United Arab Emirates 8+10 Brooks 20+7+4 Guangdong wins at home and sends Shandong two-game losing streak

On the evening of April 2, Beijing time, the 2022-23 season CBA regular season entered the 41st round of competition. Zhao Rui hit a key three-pointer. The Guangdong men’s basketball team at home withstood the final counterattack, and finally defeated the Shandong men’s basketball team 102-93 after four quarters. The Shandong team suffered a 2-game losing streak.

The specific scores of the four quarters are 31-33, 23-25, 23-10 and 25-25 (Guangdong team in front). For the Guangdong team, Marshan Brooks had 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals, Xu Jie had 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals, Zhao Rui had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Hamilton had 12 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, and Hu Mingxuan had 11 points. Points and 3 rebounds, UAE 8 points and 10 rebounds. For the Shandong team, Gyllenwater scored 4 three-pointers, 27 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, Jia Cheng had 19 points and 5 rebounds, Landsberg had 12 points and 3 rebounds, and Zhang Hui had 10 points and 4 assists.

The UAE followed up and scored a layup, and the Guangdong team led 8-4 in the opening game. Gao Shiyan was substituted for 3 fouls, and the two teams fell into a tug-of-war, from 24 to 27. Brooks scored 4 points in a row, and the two teams tied for 31. Before the end of the first quarter, Zhang Hui hit 2 points in the transition process of offense and defense. After the first quarter, the Shandong team led the Guangdong team 33-31.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Guangdong team played an 11-2 attack wave to overtake the score. The Shandong team scored 2 consecutive three-pointers to catch up with the score, and the two teams fell into a tug-of-war again. Gao Shiyan scored 5 points in a row after 4 fouls, and the Guangdong team was 7 points behind and requested a timeout. With 3.0 seconds left in the second quarter, Jia Cheng made 4 fouls and Brooks made 2 free throws. At the end of the first half, the Shandong team led the Guangdong team 58-54.

In the first half of the third quarter, Zhao Rui regained his form and scored 7 points in a row, and the Guangdong team played a wave of overtaking the score. The Shandong team had problems both offensively and defensively. Before the end of the quarter, the UAE first gave Zhu Rongzhen a cap, and then broke through with the ball and made a foul and made 2 free throws. After three quarters, the Guangdong team led the Shandong team 77-68. The Guangdong team won by 13 points in a single quarter!

In the final quarter, the Guangdong team led by 13 points and stopped the Shandong team. Wang Han was dissatisfied with the penalty and was blown T. In adversity, the Shandong team scored three consecutive points and played a wave of 92-95 to narrow the point difference. Du Feng requested a timeout. With 30.2 seconds left in the game, Zhao Rui hit a step-back three-pointer, and the Guangdong team led by 7 points to seal the victory!

Guangdong men’s basketball team starting: Yi Jianlian, Justin Hamilton, Hu Mingxuan, Xu Jie, Zhao Rui

Shandong men’s basketball team starts: Gao Shiyan, Troy Gyllenwater, Chen Peidong, Jia Cheng, Liu Yi

Related Reading:

Zhao Rui woke up suddenly!The key three-pointer kills the game. Xu Zhongfeng’s 18+8+5 is too stable

（jim）Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: