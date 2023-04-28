UAV temperature measurement makes its debut to ensure power supply for Asian Games test competition-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

UAV temperature measurement made its debut to ensure power supply for Asian Games test competition

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-28 09:42

“Attention everyone! This drone temperature measurement is related to the upcoming intercontinental competition of the highest standard. You must not be sloppy in operation, and you must be meticulous.” Recently, in Xiabandi Village, Linpu Town, Hangzhou, the district power supply Li Shengchong, an employee of the company, is explaining the importance of this temperature measurement work.

The intercontinental event that Li Shengchong said is the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 Asian KJJ Championship and World KJJ Grand Prix (WSP), which is also a test match for the Asian Games and will be held at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium from April 25th to 29th It is the first intercontinental competition held after the reconstruction of Linpu Stadium. At that time, Linpu Gymnasium will welcome more than 160 athletes from 24 Asian countries and regions, and it is expected to produce 15 gold medals.

In order to ensure that the power supply of the test competition is safe, the company planned in advance and formulated a power protection plan. It was the first time to use drones to carry out infrared temperature measurement and inspection work for the transmission lines involved in this competition, aiming to timely and accurately control the operation of the lines, so as to achieve Early detection and early treatment of line hidden dangers.

It is reported that UAV temperature measurement has the characteristics of strong mobility and wide detection range. It can carry out temperature measurement work from multiple angles and close range, and the measurement is more comprehensive, fast and accurate.

At the work site, Li Shengchong operated the drone to shuttle back and forth around the tower in the mountainous area, constantly adjusting the angle and height, and completed the precise temperature measurement of a tower in less than 5 minutes. “Through drone temperature measurement, we get rid of the problems of difficult temperature measurement and inaccurate temperature caused by traditional thermometers due to factors such as terrain and light, improve the efficiency and accuracy of line temperature measurement, and effectively ensure the smooth operation of the line. “Li Shengchong introduced, “As of now, 26 personnel and 13 vehicle trips have been dispatched to complete the inspection of 2 transmission lines, and no safety hazards have been found.”

In the next stage, the district power supply company will pass all-factor guarantees, full-process tests, and all-round inspections to ensure safe, reliable and stable power supply during the competition.