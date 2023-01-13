Home Sports Ubisoft cancels three games, Skull and Bones postponed for the sixth time
More trouble for Ubisoft, which is experiencing a particularly negative moment. Skull and Bones is proof of that: it’s been postponed for the umpteenth time.

Ubisoft has announced that it has canceled three unannounced games, and that Skull and Bones has been postponed yet again. Initially announced in 2017, Skull and Bones was originally planned for the fall of 2018. It is an action adventure based on pirates and sea battles.

Sixth postponement for Skull and Bones —

This is the sixth time the game has been delayed: the release date, this time, was scheduled for March 2023. There is no new release date yet, but it should be set before April next year. The postponement is just the latest news in a disappointing year for Ubisoft. The company aims to save $200 million in its spending program, previously forecasting 10% growth for the fiscal year and now expecting a 10% decline. In a call with investors, CEO Yves Guillemot explained that “we are clearly disappointed with our recent performance”.

The causes of Ubisoft’s troubles —

There were several reasons Ubisoft underperformed financially, and the company says many other publishers will go for something similar. Due to inflation and the cost of living, players are increasingly forgoing big triple-A day one purchases. Instead, many are moving to free-to-play games such as Fortnite, Genshin Impact and Pokémon Go. Ubisoft also suffered from a lack of new releases of its most popular series: the last Far Cry was Far Cry 6 in 2021, while even more surprising is that the last Assassin’s Creed was Valhalla, released in 2020 – never has so much time passed between one chapter and another in the Assassin saga. However, seven projects based on the Assassin’s Creed series are in development, including Mirage, which is set in Baghdad.

Written by Georgina Young for GLHF

