(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 21 – Ubs flies to the Zurich Stock Exchange, marking the most significant rise since March 2020 while investors believe that Ubs has made an excellent deal by acquiring Credit Suisse, purchased at the closing price of 3 billion francs with important guarantees and aid from the Central Bank and the Swiss government, aimed at reducing the risks of the operation. The stock jumped by 7.4% to 18.6 francs, after having recorded a maximum rise of 9.2%. Between yesterday and today, the capitalization of the Swiss giant increased by over 5.5 billion francs. (HANDLE).

