UCC Assigeco Piacenza, signed Michele Serpilli

The third market hit in the space of seven days arrives for UCC Assigeco Piacenza, which today is pleased to announce the agreement on an annual basis with an option for the 2024/2025 season with the winger Michele Serpilli, last year at Caffè Mokambo Chieti. Born in 1999 and native of Ancona, Michele took his first steps in the youth sector of his city before moving to Pesaro, where he had the opportunity to make his debut in Serie A. In 2018/2019 his first experience in Serie A2 in Legnano, followed by those of Montegranaro and San Severo, interspersed with a season in the top category in Pesaro. The last season in Chieti saw him grow a lot with 10.1 points average in the regular season which rose to 14 in the playout series against Casale Monferrato, however not enough to save the Abruzzo team. Now the opportunity for a further step of growth with Assigeco, and the player from the Marches was immediately struck by the white-red-blue proposal:

“When I got the call from Assigeco I didn’t hesitate. It’s a fast-growing team that I know well and have always followed, so it’s a source of pride for us to level up after the turbulent year in Chieti. The fact of having signed a 1+1 contract is something really important for a boy who is not very young but still young like me, a sign of wanting to give continuity to the project. Talking to coach Salieri I was immediately given a lot of trust. I’m ready to do whatever it takes to help the team and I can’t wait to get started.”

Thanks to his qualities inside and outside the painted coach Stephen Salieri is excited to add an extremely versatile player to next season’s roster:

“Michele is a perfect player for my way of playing: he has an excellent shot capable of opening the pitch and he is an intelligent player who knows how to cover multiple positions and, if necessary, play for five. Right from the start I found him very motivated and willing to come to a well-organized company like Assigeco”.

After the signing of Veronesi and Filoni, in addition to the confirmations of Sabatini and Querci, the Piacenza long sector also begins to take shape, until now populated only by Skeens, with the sports director Alessandro Pagani pleased to bring to Assigeco a profile that has been followed for some time to start a new cycle:

“Michele is our third new face for next season. As in Filoni’s case, we wanted to sign him with an annual contract with an option for 2024/2025, a sign of wanting to build a project around the boy and start a new cycle. He is a player with very intriguing and interesting characteristics, capable of opening the field and with a good hand from beyond the arc, who produced excellent figures in Chieti last year. He perfectly reflects what we were looking for in the role of him – confides the white-red-blue DS. Although he played in the Red group both in Chieti and in his previous experience in San Severo, it is a profile that I have personally followed on several occasions, especially in the playout series against Casale Monferrato, where he impressed me and played many minutes. I wish him good luck with the hope of creating something important together”.