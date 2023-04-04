UConn once again takes over from the tap-off and rounds off a March Madness dominated from start to finish: the final 76-59 with San Diego State. Fifth national title for the university.

Adama Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Tristen Newton had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (31-8), who became the fifth team since 1985 to win all six games of the tournament NCAA by a margin of at least 10 points.

But in this case, the average was 20 points, just shy of what North Carolina did in 2009.

UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, but the Aztecs (32-7) narrowed the gap to just five points with 5:19 left. However, Jordan Hawkins (16 points) answered with a three-point shot to spark a decisive 9-0 run.

Keshad Johnson had 14 points for San Diego State, which came within one hit of the finish in its first trip to the Final Four.