Geno Auriemma stood on the stage inside Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday night, and even he paused to soak in the moment, as Sarah Kustok asked him the question:

“What is it about the UConn Huskies program in the month of March?”

It’s no surprise that Connecticut claimed its conference record 21st Big East championship on Monday, wearing down Maddy Siegrist and Villanova in a 67-56 victory. But the road to get there — losing Paige Bueckers and top freshman prospect Ice Brady to season-ending injuries, losing Azzi Fudd for an extended period of time with a knee injury, Auriemma losing his mother, Marciella — has been one that UConn had never traveled before.

So, on Monday night, following the win in front of a capacity crowd in Uncasville, it was cause to pause for the Hall of Famer and reflect on that question that’s been asked for the last three decades.

“I think the tradition that we’ve built here, the expectations that we’ve built … the kids who come here understand that,” Auriemma said. “Because it was so hard, this one probably feels even more rewarding. Not that the other championships don’t, but this one has something a little extra special to it. I’m really proud of this, because it could have been easy for it to get away from us.”

After eight consecutive games decided by 10 points or fewer to close out the regular season, UConn ran through Georgetown, Marquette and Villanova in the Big East Tournament all by double-figures, beating the three opponents by a combined 70 points in the process.

Monday night was definitely the biggest challenge, but the Huskies commanded the Wildcats behind the front-court duo of Aaliyah Edwards and Dorka Juhasz, who combined for 35 points and 23 rebounds in the victory.

Edwards, the 6-foot-3 junior who was named Big East Most Improved Player and a unanimous all-conference first team performer, added more hardware on Monday by locking up the conference tournament’s most outstanding player honor.

Combining for 58 points and 40 rebounds over the course of three victories, Edwards continued what has been a huge year, taking on the role that Auriemma thought she could have when she first entered the program.

“You look at our best teams, whether it be with Rebecca (Lobo), Kara (Wolters), Breanna (Stewart), Napheesa (Collier) and the list goes on and on, and great post play has been so key to our success,” Auriemma said.

There’s no doubt Connecticut possesses that again, but the area in question with this team entering the Big East Tournament was Fudd’s status and how the perimeter pieces would perform.

Fudd may still be feeling things out after missing 14 games ahead of the Big East Tournament, but it can’t be overstated how much of a jolt she provides. Much like Bueckers returning near the end of the regular season last year and helping to lead UConn to a 14th consecutive Final Four, Fudd’s return carries those vibes, because without her, the Huskies’ streak had never been in greater jeopardy.

The superstar sophomore finished with 11 points on Monday, knocking down all three triples in the second half and helping to put the game out of reach for Villanova.

Fudd’s presence helps takes some of the pressure off Lou Lopez Senechal, who Auriemma said following the game had been such a key to the Huskies season that they wouldn’t have won the Big East regular-season title without her. Her steadiness kept UConn from withering, and that was on display in this tournament run, with three straight 14-point performances in the victories. The Fairfield transfer may have only joined the program for a season following four years with the Stags, but the way the France native filled in has been remarkable.

“You see how we’re overcoming challenges and how we’re building this, and I’m really excited for what’s coming,” Lopez Senechal said. “We’re a team that is always ready for March. Even if we have a rough stretch, we know how to overcome it. That’s why we’re here right now.”

And where the Huskies are at is a 29-5 mark, leading the country with a total of 11 top-25 NET victories after the victory over a Villanova team that was ranked 10th in the AP Top 25 on Monday morning and holds a NET ranking of 12.

The Wildcats were tabbed at No. 14 in the NCAA’s final Top-16 reveal last week and have still won 19 of their last 22 games, with the only three losses coming to Connecticut on the streak. Denise Dillon’s 28-6 team is still in line to host NCAA Tournament games at the Finneran Pavilion next weekend, while Siegrist will eye more history after locking up the Big East and Villanova’s all-time and single-game scoring records this year. At 34 straight games of 20 points or more, Siegrist is one shy of tying Kelsey Plum’s record of 35 consecutive games of 20-or-more points that she set in 2016-17.

On Monday night, though, it was an all too familiar sight following an unprecedented set of circumstances for a Connecticut program that has dealt with anything and everything in terms of obstacles over the last two years. And yet, the Huskies championship DNA prevailed on because that’s what Auriemma has built despite the names and times changing.

“It gets harder every year, and it’s supposed to,” Auriemma said. “We’re fortunate to have kids who are willing to pay the price for how difficult it is. When you have a group of really good kids that you enjoy being around, and they enjoy being around each other, this is what happens.”

What occurred on Monday for UConn was a chance to stop and appreciate what this wild ride has been like, as the Huskies controlled a top-10 team to win a championship. In the process, they showed the rest of the country that with Fudd back and the March experience present across the roster, that Final Four streak could in fact stay intact and that the No. 1 seed that has to share a region with them is being given no favors from the selection committee.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

