UDINE. If the good morning starts in the morning, for Old Wild West Udine and Gesteco Cividale the second part of the season promises to be particularly interesting.

The two victories achieved at the start of 2023 have caused the shares of Apu and Ueb to soar in the red group, with the black and whites closest to the podium area and the yellow and blues in the odor of early salvation when there are ten days left at the end of the first phase.

Qui Apu

The slips of Unieuro Forlì and Tramec Cento allowed Udine to move to -2 from second and third place.

For Antonutti and his companions, the goal is to enter the top three at the end of the first phase: it would mean playing in the yellow group, the one that assigns the first six places in the two play-off tables.

Trying to do some calculations, the first three (Pistoia as well as Forlì and Cento) lapped at 20 at the end of the first leg, but it is presumable that at least one of the three will not be able to keep the same pace in the second leg.

The odds for third place could drop to 38 points instead of 40, so the APU would need another 16 points, or eight wins in the remaining ten games.

It can be done, as long as you no longer lose at home and make at least a couple of shots in the tough on the road course: Cento, Pistoia, Bologna and Forlì will not be easy away games. Already on Sunday we will know more, on the field of Cento of the former Mussini and Zilli.

Qui Web

If the championship ended now, the “Pilla” band would be qualified for the Blue group, therefore safe and mathematically qualified for the play-offs. The first objective, however, remains the White group, that is to place between seventh and ninth place to avoid the extremely dangerous pool of salvation.

Succeeding would mean saving comfortably and being able to fight for a play-off place with a good chance of qualifying.

The pace maintained so far has brought Cividale closer to this first goal: in the last two years for ninth place it has always been enough to close the first phase at 24 points, so another three victories in the next ten races would be enough. Wanting to raise the bar, 28 or 30 points could be needed to access the Blue group, then another five or six victories. It can be done.

All open

Among the variables to take into account at this stage of the season is the classic change of pace of the lower-ranked teams, who play every game with a knife between their teeth and reduce the technical gap. Cento’s defeat at Rimini is a clear example.

Also beware of direct clashes, because they can be worth double between teams that will find themselves in the same group of the second phase. This is the case with Cento-Udine on Sunday, but also with Fortitudo-Cividale between two rounds. —

© breaking latest news