Challenging temperatures, sultry heat and little rain. Yet in Udine the turf of the Udinese Arena is perfect. It has always been (elected best pitch in Serie A) but in the summer it is clearly more difficult to make up for the obvious climatic problems. However, the cure by the English gardener Oliver Grice-Hewitt works. Obsessive attention to detail, particular irrigation times and continuous treatments for a grass that looks like velvet even in July

